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PS Bitok: Schools in Emurua Dikirr to close for UDA primaries

By Peter Kipkemboi | Mar. 21, 2026
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PS Bitok: Schools in Emurua Dikirr to close March 27 for UDA primaries. [File, Courstesy]

Primary schools in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Trans Mara Sub-county, will close on March 27 to allow the use of learning institutions as polling centres during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries ahead of the May 14 by-election.

The by-election was triggered by the death of area MP Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok announced the closure on Saturday after meeting aspirants, saying the decision followed a request by UDA to use primary schools within the constituency as polling stations.

“I received a letter from the UDA party requesting to use primary schools in Emurua Dikirr Constituency as polling stations, and I wish to confirm that we have allowed the party to use the schools,” said Bitok.

He warned aspirants and their supporters against damaging school property, saying those found culpable would face legal action.

“We will not entertain any destruction of school property, and anyone found responsible will face the law,” he said.

Bitok added that the government remains neutral and is ready to facilitate all political parties to ensure free and fair electoral processes.

The UDA primaries are expected to test the party’s ability to conduct credible nominations as it seeks to avoid disputes that have previously marred party primaries in the country.

UDA National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura said the party was ready for the exercise and would deploy trained polling officials to oversee the process.

Mwaura confirmed that the Ministry of Education had granted permission for the use of public primary schools as polling centres.

He said recent UDA primaries had been largely peaceful, with only a few complaints from aspirants, noting that the party was working to strengthen internal democracy ahead of the by-election.

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Emurua Dikiir By-Elections Emurua Dikiir MP Johanna Ngeno By-Elections
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