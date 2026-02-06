Mandela's grandson challenges African leaders to serve, not oppress

Ndaba Mandela (right) is entertained by traditional dancers at Glee Hotel Nairobi during the Mandela African Leadership Summit. [James Wanzala,Standard]

African leaders have been challenged to embrace selfless leadership and stop using their positions to oppress the youth, the poor and other vulnerable groups.

The call was made on Thursday by Ndaba Mandela, founder and chairman of the Mandela Institute for Humanity and a grandson of South Africa’s first president, the late Nelson Mandela, during the two-day Mandela African Leadership Summit in Nairobi.

Speaking at the opening of the summit, Ndaba said leadership should be rooted in service rather than personal ambition or power.

“Leadership is about service, not about being the best or number one. It is about standing up for those who cannot stand for themselves, and being a voice for those who are voiceless in our society,” he said.

He reminded leaders that freedom carries a responsibility to protect others, drawing inspiration from his grandfather’s philosophy.

He said his grandfather often reminds us that freedom is not merely the cost of one's change, but to live in a way that protects and enhances the freedom of others.

“In the same way, it is about ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are not forgotten. It is about having the courage to choose humanity even when the world pushes us towards fear and division,” said Ndaba.

Ndaba observed that while technology has brought people closer, many Africans, especially the youth, feel increasingly disconnected from opportunity and hope.

“We are living in a time of great contradiction, where on one hand we are more connected than ever before thanks to technology that has brought us closer, while some Africans feel more disconnected than ever from opportunities, institutions and sometimes even from hope,” he said.

He said young people across Africa are questioning their place in shaping the future.

“Across Africa and the global South and with the elders of our communities around the world, young people are asking a simple but powerful question. Where do we belong in the future. If the future belongs to us, why are the young people not part of the conversation today?”

According to Ndaba, modern leadership must be empathetic, ethical and bold enough to avoid repeating past injustices.

“We cannot continue to build systems that work for a few, while leaving the majority behind,” he said. “We cannot speak of progress while entire communities remain excluded from education, economic opportunity and dignity. Leadership is not about being comfortable or courageous.”