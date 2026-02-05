×
AUC condemns deadly attack in Woro, Nigeria

By Esther Nyambura | Feb. 5, 2026
The African Union Commission has expressed concern over a terrorist attack that occurred on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, in Woro village, Kwara State, Nigeria, leaving at least 162 civilians dead.

In a statement, AUC chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned the attack as a heinous act and reaffirmed the commission's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and violent extremism in all forms.

"The Chairperson of the Commission condemns in the strongest possible terms this heinous and barbaric act, which constitutes a grave violation of human rights and an unacceptable assault on peace and security. He reaffirms the African Union’s unwavering policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations," read the statement.

Youssouf extended his condolences to the families of the victims, said the Commission is in full solidarity with the Government of Nigeria and the Kwara State authorities, calling on all stakeholders to work together to prevent further attacks and protect innocent lives.

Woro is a village of several thousand people, situated near a forest region known as a hideout for jihadist fighters and armed gangs, which have fuelled nearly two decades of violence in Nigeria.

