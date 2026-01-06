Uganda denies shutting down internet as Starlink suspension sparks pre-election tension

Supporters of President Yoweri Museveni celebrate his victory after the results of the presidential election in Kampala, Uganda, on January 16, 2021. [AFP]

The Ugandan government has dismissed claims that it has shut down internet ahead of the upcoming general election, calling the reports false and misleading.

This comes after the suspension of Starlink satellite internet services, which has triggered political controversy ahead of the January 15, 2026 polls.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Aminah Zawedde, said no decision has been taken to disrupt internet access during the election period.

“The government has not announced, nor directed, any internet shutdown during the elections. These claims are intended to cause fear and confusion among the public,” Zawedde said.

She noted that as political activities intensify, public engagement, both online and offline, is expected to increase, but warned that this has also been accompanied by a rise in misinformation across digital and traditional media platforms.

“ICT and media platforms play a critical role in democratic participation and must be used responsibly,” she said.

Zawedde said the ministry, working with regulatory bodies including the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), has engaged broadcasters and media stakeholders across the country to promote professionalism, ethical reporting, and accountability during election coverage.

“Responsible media use is essential to maintaining peace, public order, and national stability,” officials emphasized.

Authorities warned that misuse of media platforms, especially the sharing of unverified or premature election results, will not be tolerated.

The UCC, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is actively monitoring broadcast and online media to ensure compliance with existing communication laws, with further guidance expected from the UCC Executive Director.

As Election Day approaches, the government urged journalists, media owners, and the public to rely on official sources of information and verify content before sharing it online.

“We appeal to the public to avoid spreading misinformation intended to cause fear or division, including claims urging people to close businesses or withdraw money due to alleged internet shutdowns,” officials said.

They reiterated that no directive has been issued to prepare for an internet blackout and assured Ugandans that ICT services will continue to support a peaceful and credible electoral process.

However, the debate intensified after opposition leader Bobi Wine, president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), appealed to tech billionaire Elon Musk following the shutdown of Starlink services in Uganda days before the election.

“Here in Uganda your Starlink has disabled citizens’ access to its internet just days to the January 15th election. Democracy dies in darkness,” Bobi Wine wrote on social media.

Starlink said the suspension followed regulatory action by the UCC. In a January 2, 2026 letter, the company said it activated a service restriction tool on January 1, disabling all Starlink terminals operating in Uganda.

“Starlink Uganda itself is not selling or marketing satellite internet services in Uganda because it is not yet licensed by the UCC,” the letter stated.

“Any usage of Starlink services in Uganda prior to January 1 was unauthorised and in violation of our terms of service.”

Starlink said it is cooperating with Ugandan authorities and hopes to offer authorised services once regulatory approval is granted.