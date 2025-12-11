×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

S.Sudan says deal made with Sudan warring sides over key oilfield

By AFP | Dec. 11, 2025
Employees working for the authorities load a body bag into the back of a lorry as bodies are dug up from an emergency burial site inside a school, to be buried in public cemeteries, in the capital Khartoum on December 8, 2025.[AFP]

South Sudan said Thursday it had come to an agreement with warring parties over a key oilfield in Sudan's southern Kordofan, near the country's border, after the site was seized by paramilitaries.

Kordofan, where the Heglig oil field lies, has become the epicentre of the Sudanese civil war after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the entire Darfur region in the west of the country in October.

The RSF, which has been locked in conflict with the regular army since April 2023, said on Monday it had taken control of the strategic area "after the Sudanese army fled". South Sudan later said the troops had surrendered to them.

The paramilitaries hailed the oil field's capture "a turning point for the liberation of the entire country, given its economic importance".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Information minister Ateny Wek Ateny told a press conference on Thursday that "a tripartite agreement has been reached" between South Sudan's army, the Sudanese army, and the RSF.

It grants the South Sudanese "the primary security responsibility over the Heglig Oil field, also known as Panthou, amid rising tension".

The capture of Heglig, described by a former Sudanese minister as a "disaster", was also a blow to South Sudan, which held onto most of Sudan's fossil fuel deposits after seceding from it in 2011.

The site houses the main processing facility for South Sudanese oil destined for export.

Despite its oil, the world's youngest country has suffered instability and high poverty rates for years.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011 but soon after suffered five years of devastating civil war, leaving more than two million displaced, and there are fears of renewed conflict this year as a peace agreement unravels.

Meanwhile, Sudan's ongoing conflict has also seen South Sudan host hundreds of thousands of refugees from the war.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

South Sudan Sudan's Southern Kordofan Rapid Support Forces South Sudan Oil
.

Latest Stories

Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Entertainment
By Ronald Kipruto
3 hrs ago
Why lighter tax burden on workers is good for the economy
Opinion
By Raimond Molenje
3 hrs ago
Kenya to share only aggregate health data with U.S. under Sh323bn deal
National
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved