US to review ties with Tanzania over rights and security concerns

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 4, 2025
A collage of the Tanzanian and American flag.

The United States has announced a comprehensive review of its relationship with the Government of Tanzania, citing a series of actions it says threaten longstanding cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, Washington said recent developments in Tanzania have raised grave concerns about the country’s direction and its reliability as a partner. 

The US pointed to what it described as ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, persistent barriers to American investment, and violence against civilians surrounding the October 29 elections.

According to the statement, these actions have put US citizens, tourists, and broader American interests in Tanzania at risk, undermining decades of mutual prosperity and regional security.

“The United States cannot overlook actions that jeopardize the safety of our citizens or the stability of the region,” the statement read in part.

At the same time, America added that the future of bilateral ties will depend on the Tanzanian government’s actions going forward.

