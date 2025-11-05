×
Tanzania opposition says vice-chairman charged with 'terrorism'

By AFP | Nov. 5, 2025
Newly elected chairman of Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema, Tundu Lissu (3rd L), gestures alongside outgoing chairman Freeman Mbowe (3rd R) and other senior party members during the party's general assembly in Dar es Salaam, on January 22, 2025. [AFP]

Tanzania's main opposition party said its vice-chairman had been charged with terrorism, days after post-election violence shook the country with reports of potentially hundreds dead.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the October 29 poll with 98 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission, but the opposition branded the election a "sham".

Violent protests broke out across the country on election day.

The government responded with a total internet blackout and transport shutdown, and the opposition says hundreds were killed by security forces, though getting verified information remains difficult despite an easing of restrictions.

Opposition party Chadema said in a post on X late Tuesday that its vice-chairman John Heche -- who was arrested on October 22 -- had been charged with "terrorism acts".

It said police transported Heche from the capital Dodoma to the coastal Kinodoni region where he was charged.

He refused to write a statement but would "exercise that right immediately after being taken to Court", it added.

It was unclear when he would appear in court.

Rights groups have described a brutal crackdown on the opposition ahead of the election, with leaders either jailed or barred from running.

Chadema party leader Tundu Lissu is currently on trial for treason charges, which can carry the death penalty.

.

.

.

