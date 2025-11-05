×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Shackled voices, inflated votes: Is democracy under threat in Africa?

By Brian Otieno | Nov. 5, 2025
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu takes oath of office during her inauguration in Dodoma on November 3, 2025. [AFP]

Tanzania’s sham presidential election held last week, through which President Samia Suluhu secured a second term with nearly 98 per cent of the vote, once again highlighted the struggle between pro- and anti-democracy forces in Africa.

Among the youth, who dominate the continent’s demography, there is a renewed drive to advocate democratic principles and resist growing inequality. Protests across Kenya, Morocco, Madagascar, and Tanzania have been driven as much by unemployment as democratic idealism.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Samia Suluhu Tanzania Elections Tanzania Protests Tanzania Post Election Violence
.

Latest Stories

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
Africa
By Robert Kituyi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
By Maryann Muganda 3 hrs ago
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
By Robert Kituyi 3 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved