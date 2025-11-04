Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan inspects a guard of honour during her inauguration in Dodoma, on November 3, 2025. [Courtesy
Key leaders from East and Southern Africa yesterday skipped President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s swearing-in ceremony, held at Nishani Grounds, a remote and secluded location in Chamwino District near the administrative capital city of Dodoma.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you