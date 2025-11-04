In Morocco, exiled Afghan women footballers find hope on the pitch

Afghan Women’s United football team players stretch during a training session at Raja Club Athletic Academy (RAC) in Casablanca on October 24, 2025. [AFP]

Manoozh Noori said she "wanted to die" when the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. That meant she could no longer do what she loved most: playing football.

Noori, now 22, fled the country where the United Nations say authorities have implemented a "gender apartheid", and has been playing in a team of Afghan refugee women, recently taking part in a first-of-its-kind tournament in Morocco.

"I had asked myself: do I want to stay in this country with people who want to forbid women from studying, from playing football, from doing anything?" Noori told AFP.

The Taliban authorities, who say that women's rights are protected by Islamic law, have banned girls and women from schools beyond the age of 12, and also from most jobs and public services -- and from playing sports.

Noori had defied family pressure to represent Afghanistan professionally by playing for the country's national women's squad before a Taliban government returned to power.

She said she buried her trophies and medals in her family's backyard and left the country for Australia.

Noori's team, Afghan Women United, was formed between Europe and Australia, where other teammates have also been living since 2021.

'A beautiful story'

The team played their first international matches at the FIFA Unites: Women's Series late last month in Morocco -- and Noori scored the team's first goal in the opening game against Chad.

They went on to lose both to Chad and Tunisia although they registered a big 7-0 win against Libya. But the tournament overall was a major win for the Afghan women.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who attended one of their games, described their participation as "a beautiful story" that the women were writing "for so many girls and women all over the world".

Nilab Mohammadi, a 28-year-old striker and former soldier who also represented the Afghan national team, said football was "not just a sport -- it represents life and hope".

"There is no more freedom in Afghanistan, especially for Afghan women," Mohammadi added. "But now, we are going to be their voice."

Twenty-year-old midfielder Mina Ahmadi said "a dream was taken away from us" back home, "but when FIFA recognised us, it was as if a part of that dream came true".

"This new adventure is a happy moment for us," added Ahmadi, who is now studying medical sciences in Australia.

"It won't stop anytime soon, because we will keep moving forward."

'Just to play football'

FIFA has yet to decide whether the refugee team can compete in official international matches as representing Afghanistan, but the players remain determined to get there.

The Afghan Women United now have one goal: to have the squad recognised by FIFA as the Afghan national women's team since women in the country are not allowed to play the game.

"These women are incredible," said Aish Ravi, a researcher on gender equity in sports who worked with several of the players when they first arrived in Australia in 2021.

"They are strong and inspiring," she added. "They've had to overcome enormous adversity just to play football.

"This sport is more than a game," Ravi said. "It symbolises freedom for them."

Ahmadi said she dreamed of playing in Europe one day, but being far from home can prove difficult.

"It's very hard to get used to a country where you didn't grow up," she said. "You miss your family and friends... But we have to keep moving forward."