Ruto hails Samia's election victory, urges peace and dialogue in Tanzania

President William Ruto with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu in Dar es Salaam. [State House Tanzania]

President William Ruto has congratulated Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her election, urging the country to uphold peace and embrace dialogue amid tensions following the vote.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 3, Ruto said Kenya stands in solidarity with Tanzania and looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

“I extend sincere congratulations to Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election in the General Election held on 29 October 2025,” Ruto said.

He noted the historic ties between the two nations, adding that stability in Tanzania is crucial for the region.

“Kenya and Tanzania share deep historical ties and common aspirations for the prosperity and stability of our peoples, anchored in our shared history and our joint membership in the East African Community (EAC),” the President stated.

Ruto further appealed to Tanzanians to prioritize national unity during the post-election period.

“I call upon the patriotic people of Tanzania to uphold peace and the rule of law, and I encourage all political actors and stakeholders to embrace dialogue and tolerance as they seek to resolve any issues at hand in order to safeguard democracy and stability,” adding that Kenya remains ready to support regional peace efforts.

The statement comes amid rumours of an inaugural ceremony, which, according to sources, will be held in the State House in the capital, Dodoma, rather than at a stadium as usual.