×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto hails Samia's election victory, urges peace and dialogue in Tanzania

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 3, 2025
President William Ruto with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu in Dar es Salaam. [State House Tanzania]

President William Ruto has congratulated Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her election, urging the country to uphold peace and embrace dialogue amid tensions following the vote.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 3, Ruto said Kenya stands in solidarity with Tanzania and looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

“I extend sincere congratulations to Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election in the General Election held on 29 October 2025,” Ruto said.

He noted the historic ties between the two nations, adding that stability in Tanzania is crucial for the region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Kenya and Tanzania share deep historical ties and common aspirations for the prosperity and stability of our peoples, anchored in our shared history and our joint membership in the East African Community (EAC),” the President stated.

Ruto further appealed to Tanzanians to prioritize national unity during the post-election period.

“I call upon the patriotic people of Tanzania to uphold peace and the rule of law, and I encourage all political actors and stakeholders to embrace dialogue and tolerance as they seek to resolve any issues at hand in order to safeguard democracy and stability,” adding that Kenya remains ready to support regional peace efforts.

The statement comes amid rumours of an inaugural ceremony, which, according to sources, will be held in the State House in the capital, Dodoma, rather than at a stadium as usual.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Tanzania General Election 2025 Tanzania Elections
.

Latest Stories

African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
Opinion
By Basil Nyama
1 hr ago
Ruto will bag Luo votes if he picks Mama Ida as a running-mate
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved