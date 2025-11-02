Mixed reactions as Samia Suluhu wins election

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan during a rally to officially launch the party’s campaign in Dar es Salaam on August 28, 2025. [ AFP]

A day after her victory was announced, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan is facing divided regional and domestic reactions.

Suluhu, who succeeded the late President John Magufuli following his death in 2021, secured her first election win amid heightened scrutiny from opposition groups and human rights observers.

Some African leaders have already sent congratulatory messages even as sporadic protests, rights concerns, and criticism over the electoral process continue to define the post-poll environment.

Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye and Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud were among the first African leaders to congratulate her.

In messages shared on X, President Ndayishimiye extended her best wishes and reaffirmed Burundi’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

“I wish President Suluhu success and affirm that Tanzania and Burundi will continue to cooperate closely for shared development,” said Ndayishimiye, whose government has maintained close ties with Tanzania in trade, infrastructure, and regional security.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also hailed the outcome, describing Suluhu’s victory as a reflection of Tanzanians’ confidence in her leadership.

“Suluhu’s victory reflects the truth and confidence of the Tanzanian people. Somalia looks forward to deepening the brotherly ties and advancing regional peace and prosperity,” Mohamud said.

Suluhu’s win has, however, been overshadowed by sporadic protests and concerns raised by human rights groups and international observers over the handling of dissent.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, in a statement on Saturday, expressed regret over the loss of lives during post-electoral unrest.

“The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of human life during the post-electoral protests and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” said Youssouf.

Youssouf underscored the importance of upholding fundamental rights and freedoms, including peaceful assembly and expression, and urged authorities to safeguard these rights within the law.

While congratulating Suluhu, he reaffirmed the AU’s support for peace and national cohesion.

“The African Union calls on all citizens to exercise their freedoms peacefully and responsibly. Adherence to the rule of law and tolerance of political diversity are vital to maintaining stability and national unity,” he said.

Kenyan leaders have also weighed in, with Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei congratulating Suluhu but urging inclusivity.

“Celebrate in magnanimity and start the process of a broad-based government to reflect the wishes of the people,” he said, adding that “there shouldn’t have been elections without reforms and expanded democratic space.”

But as leaders extended goodwill, public sentiment online remained sharply divided. Many users on X questioned the credibility of the election and criticised the AU, Ndayishimiye, and Mohamud for their congratulatory messages.

One user, Msolid, questioned Mohamud’s stance, saying, “How can you genuinely congratulate her when you’re aware of the troubling events unfolding in Tanzania? How can you

feel content or celebrate amidst such a serious situation? It’s quite disheartening, and it would be wise for you to reconsider and possibly remove this.”

Reiterating similar concerns, another user, Percy, asked, “We understand that you are trying to be diplomatic and stuff, but the truth will set you free. If then the people of Tanzania chose her, why do we have this massive protest?”

Ndayishimiye and the AUC chair also faced criticism, with users questioning why they were congratulating Suluhu amid concerns over democracy and rights.

One user, Albert, argued, “A credible counterfactual is that, had Raila held the AU chair, he would be alive and pressing President Suluhu to engage the youth and consider an inclusive power-sharing framework. The present course offers none of this.”

Another user, Terry Swing, questioned the AU’s credibility, saying, “A carefully worded statement but the ground tells a different story. Congratulating a victory while mourning lives lost in post-election protests is a contradiction we’ve seen too often.”

Others accused the AU of being detached from regional realities.

Sarah Mwangi labelled it “toothless, incompetent and detached from reality,” while Sitati Wasilwa called it “a reflection and extension of anarchy, authoritarianism, and parochialism passionately practised by the majority of African govern