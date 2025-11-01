CHADEMA rejects poll, refuses to recognise Suluhu as President

President Samia Suluhu. [AFP]

Tanzania’s main opposition party, CHADEMA, has rejected the presidential election results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

In a statement, the party argued that despite the commission announcing that Suluhu won with over 96 per cent of votes, no legitimate election took place on October 29, urging the international community not to recognise President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Secretary General John Mnyika argued that the figures released by the NEC were “completely fabricated” and did not reflect the will of Tanzanians.

“These results have no basis in reality, as the truth is that no genuine election took place in Tanzania,” the statement said. “Citizens did not participate in the October 29 election due to an environment that was neither free nor fair, and because of the absence of a levelled political playing field.”

CHADEMA claimed the electoral process was manipulated to secure victory for Suluhu, accusing authorities of staging the vote.

“The Electoral Commission has released figures that are completely fabricated, merely reflecting the malicious intent of Samia Suluhu Hassan and her party to rig the election, an act which they have succeeded in,” said the party.

The party further declared the result a coup against the will of Tanzanians, and reiterated its long-standing stance that no election should be held without genuine reforms.

“The announcement of results today is a clear coup against the will of Tanzanians who have been denied their democratic right to choose the leader they want,” the party said, adding that nationwide protests showed citizens rejected the process.

For that reason, CHADEMA now says it does not recognise Suluhu as president, arguing she was not elected by the people.

“CHADEMA does not recognize Samia Suluhu Hassan as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, as she has not been elected by the people of Tanzania," the party calling on foreign governments to follow suit and withhold recognition.

“It advises the international community not to recognize Samia Suluhu Hassan as the leader of Tanzania, as she lacks legitimacy,” the statement concluded.