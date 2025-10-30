×
Tanzania's Zanzibar President Mwinyi wins re-election

By Xinhua | Oct. 30, 2025

Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has won a second term in office, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced on Thursday night.

ZEC Chairperson George Joseph Kazi said Mwinyi, the candidate of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, won 74.8 percent of the vote in Wednesday's elections, beating 10 contenders from opposition parties.

Voter turnout stood at over 88 percent across the semi-autonomous islands, Kazi said.

In his acceptance speech, which was broadcast live, Mwinyi pledged to put the national interest at the forefront of his new administration.

He asked the 10 opposition presidential candidates to work closely in protecting the country's national interest.

"Let us forget the past and open a new chapter of rebuilding the archipelago," Mwinyi said.

Mwinyi, first elected in 2020, will serve another five-year term leading the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government.

Flanked by first lady Mariam Mwinyi, he thanked voters for their confidence and pledged to continue strengthening good governance, economic growth, and social development.

.

.

