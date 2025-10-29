Tanzania election marred with violence, low turnout and internet disruption

Tanzanian police officers detain a man accused by electoral officials of attempting to taint the voting process at a polling station in Stone Town, on October 29, 2025. [AFP]

Voting in Tanzania’s General Election has been disrupted in several parts of the country, with reports of violence, internet shutdowns, and low voter turnout overshadowing what was expected to be a decisive test of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership.

In Dar-es-Salaam, multiple polling stations in Ubungo, Kimara, and near Mlimani City Mall were reportedly attacked and set ablaze by unidentified groups in on Wednesday.

Witnesses and independent bloggers said voting had not taken place in some areas by midday, as police moved in to restore order.

Internet access has been heavily restricted since early morning, leaving traditional media struggling to report from affected areas. Only a handful of bloggers and social media users have managed to post updates online.

The Tanzania Broadcasting Initiative (TBI) instructed its observers to remain indoors, warning they could be mistaken for electoral officials amid the chaos.

President Samia, the presidential candidate for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), voted earlier in the day in her home region of Chamwino, Dodoma, telling reporters that the exercise “marks another important moment for Tanzanians to choose peace and progress.”

Her running mate, Ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi, cast his ballot in Kilimani, also in Dodoma.

However, on the streets of Dar-es-Salaam, peace seemed distant. Voters at Buyuni in Ubungo district described confusion and fear as some polling stations remained closed or deserted. A number of voters told our reporter that while they voted for Members of Parliament and local representatives, they deliberately spoiled their presidential ballots, saying their candidate – jailed opposition leader Tundu Lissu of Chadema who was not on the ballot.

“What’s the point of voting when the real choice is behind bars?” asked one voter on phone.

Zanzibar: Calm but clouded

The unrest comes a day after early voting in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, which voted a day earlier (yesterday) in a special early exercise, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) reported a peaceful and orderly process. Zanzibar’s CCM candidate Dr. Hussein Mwinyi voted at the Kariakoo Polling Centre in the Mjini Magharibi region yesterday, with the commission reporting timely deployment of election materials and security personnel.

ZEC Chairperson George Joseph Kazi acknowledged minor hiccups, such as a missing voter register at Kijitoupele Polling Station, but overall praised the conduct of the vote. However, the exclusion of independent civil society observers on the islands raised significant concerns about transparency, with many fearing that any tensions in Zanzibar would only surface when results are announced.

While calm prevailed on the islands, questions linger over the transparency of the process and the absence of civil society observers, raising concerns about accountability.

The mainland election has been characterized by widespread voter apathy, attributed to the exclusion or imprisonment of key opposition figures. Main opposition leader Lissu is currently facing treason charges, while another major challenger, Luhaga Mpina of ACT-Wazalendo, was disqualified on technical grounds.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have both condemned what they describe as a “wave of terror” marked by disappearances, intimidation, and killings of opposition figures. Local reports suggest that even members of the ruling CCM who criticize President Samia face retaliation, including abductions. Analysts say this year’s election is less about competition and more about control.

“This vote is taking place under the shadow of fear,” said one Dar es Salaam-based political analyst, speaking anonymously. “The state wants order, not choice.”

More than 37 million Tanzanians were registered to vote in today’s election, which will also decide parliamentary and local council seats. Polls were scheduled to close at 4:00 p.m., with official results expected within three days, though concerns about transparency persist amid the communication blackout.

As the day wears on, the independent organisations like EHORN and other monitoring bodies say they are “closely tracking developments” and have urged authorities to ensure safety, transparency, and respect for the rule of law.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow as information becomes available.