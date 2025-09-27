Sudanese rights group files ICC case over alleged war crimes

People cross from Sudan into South Sudan at the Joda border crossing, in this photo taken in May 2023.

A Sudanese rights coalition has filed a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against senior leaders of Sudan’s military, alleging war crimes that include claims of chemical weapons use.

The Sudanese Coalition for Human Rights stated on September 26 that it had submitted the complaint with the support of international lawyers.

The case names Transitional Military Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Yasser al-Atta, Shams al-Din al-Kabbashi and Major General Taher Mohammed, calling for investigations and accountability.

Alongside the ICC filing, the coalition lodged a complaint with the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR). It urged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to suspend Sudan’s Port Sudan Authority, alleging violations tied to the conflict.

The group warned that continued silence by international bodies risks fuelling impunity and further endangering civilians.

The filing follows reports by Human Rights Watch and other organisations that implicated the Sudanese army in alleged abuses during the conflict that erupted in April 2023.

The ICC prosecutor expanded investigations in July 2023 to cover new crimes in Darfur.

In January 2024, Prosecutor Karim Khan told the United Nations (UN) Security Council that evidence indicated war crimes and crimes against humanity in West Darfur, including ethnic killings and mass sexual violence.

Burhan and the army have previously denied responsibility for abuses, including allegations of attacks on civilians and the use of prohibited weapons.

Burhan has also faced international sanctions. In January 2024, the United States Treasury Department froze his assets and restricted transactions, accusing him of obstructing humanitarian aid and undermining Sudan’s democratic transition.

Aid groups raised concerns that the military could further block assistance in response.

The UN has separately reported allegations of indiscriminate airstrikes and breaches of humanitarian law in Sudan, while rights groups continue to call for stronger arms embargo enforcement.

The coalition described the case as one of the most visible efforts by Sudanese civil society to pursue international justice.