×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tshisekedi accuses Rwanda of delaying peace

By AFP | Sep. 23, 2025
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi speaks at a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2025. [AFP]

The leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday accused Rwanda of delaying the implementation of a peace deal that Kinshasa and Kigali signed in Washington in June.

"Rwanda pretends to have withdrawn its troops, but in reality, Rwanda troops continue to be present on Congolese soil and to support the M23," President Felix Tshisekedi said, referring to a Rwandan-backed armed group that made rapid gains in the eastern DRC earlier this year.

Kigali "is trying to gain time for the crisis to worsen," Tshisekedi told journalists on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We, from our side, are ready to make peace."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He hinted that his country is looking for greater security cooperation from Washington in return for a stable supply of metals used in electronic devices and batteries, such as cobalt.

The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region bordering Rwanda with abundant natural resources but plagued by non-state armed groups, has suffered extreme violence for more than three decades.

Since taking up arms again at the end of 2021, the M23 armed group has seized swathes of land in the restive region with Rwanda's backing, triggering a spiraling humanitarian crisis.

A fresh surge of unrest broke out early this year when the M23 captured the key cities of Goma and Bukavu, setting up their own administrations.

The Congolese government and the M23 signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in Qatar that included a "permanent ceasefire" aimed at halting the conflict.

It followed a separate peace deal between the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed in Washington in June.

Earlier this month, Rwanda slammed Human Rights Watch over a report that used satellite data to show how a military graveyard had seemingly expanded during months of conflict in neighboring DR Congo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rwanda - DRC Conflict DRC - M23 War President Felix Tshisekedi
.

Latest Stories

The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Stop banking on labour exports and create opportunities locally
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
These five men can deliver Kenya from politics of despair
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is Raila playing Ruto?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Is Raila playing Ruto?
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved