DRC parliament president resigns

DRC Politician Vital Kamerhe. [Courtesy]

Influential politician Vital Kamerhe resigned on Monday as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo's national assembly under the threat of impeachment by the ruling party, state media reported.

Kamerhe, 66, made the decision ahead of a possible vote on his impeachment on Monday evening, according to state broadcaster RTNC and the Congolese Press Agency (ACP).

Officially, the 66-year-old is accused of opaque bookkeeping of the lower house's finances, rushing through votes and removing privileges enjoyed by lawmakers.

Unofficially, Kamerhe was seen by some as having not been vocal enough in backing President Felix Tshisekedi, who is under pressure over the Rwanda-backed M23's capture of swathes of the mineral-rich Congolese east.

Kamerhe's positions on issues such as a proposed constitutional reform, which Tshisekedi's critics see as a means to allow him to run for a third term, "were perceived as distancing himself from President Tshisekedi", Congolese political analyst Christian Moleka told AFP.

Long considered a power broker in Congolese politics, Kamerhe had previously held the same position from 2006 to 2009 under Joseph Kabila, Tshisekedi's predecessor-turned-arch-rival.

He then backed Tshisekedi after the pair bolted from an alliance of opposition leaders in 2019, in a spectacular about-face which paved the way for Tshisekedi's first four-year term as president.

In turn, Tshisekedi appointed Kamerhe as his aide -- a post he would hold until 2020, when he was sentenced to 20 years' hard labour on accusations he embezzled more than $50 million in taxpayers' money.

But following his release a year later, his subsequent acquittal on appeal in 2022 allowed him to return to frontline politics, first as economy minister in 2023 before being re-elected to the assembly's presidency a year later.

In May 2024, armed men attacked Kamerhe's home in the upscale Gombe district of the capital Kinshasa, before moving on towards Tshisekedi's offices nearby, in what the Congolese government described as a failed coup d'etat.

Though Kamerhe emerged unscathed, his supporters denounced the murky episode as an "assassination attempt".