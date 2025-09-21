Kenya presses EU to sustain Somalia anti-terror funding

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi meets Natalia Gherman, Executive Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (Centre) on September 20, 2025. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged the European Union (EU) to renew financing for Somalia’s fight against Al Shabaab, warning that fading support could undo years of progress.

Speaking Sunday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Mudavadi asked Cyprus to prioritize Somalia when it assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU Council) in early 2026.

“International support has depreciated a lot, leaving countries like Kenya to carry the heavy load in this fight,” he noted, adding, “If Kenya walks out, it will create a crisis leaving a gap that cannot be filled by any other country.”

Kenya has about 3,000 troops serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is scheduled to hand over security responsibilities to Somali forces in 2026.

Nairobi argues that renewed international funding is essential to prevent Al Shabaab from regaining ground.

Mudavadi said global conflicts, including wars in Sudan, the Sahel and South Sudan, have stretched the African Union (AU), making outside support crucial.

He warned that without sustained backing, Somalia could relapse just as it approaches “the last mile” in its anti-terror fight.

“We should not break the pot at the door when you have carried water all the way from the stream,” he added.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos echoed the concerns, stressing that the AU cannot shoulder the burden alone.

“If we have to present the Somalia and Al Shabaab issue, we might need to relook at what is new in the toolbox,” he explained.

The two leaders met in New York and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agriculture and livestock development.

Mudavadi congratulated Cyprus on its forthcoming EU Council presidency, saying it will be a crucial chance to bring Somalia back to the European agenda.

