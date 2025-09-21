×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya presses EU to sustain Somalia anti-terror funding

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 21, 2025
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi meets Natalia Gherman, Executive Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (Centre) on September 20, 2025. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged the European Union (EU) to renew financing for Somalia’s fight against Al Shabaab, warning that fading support could undo years of progress.

Speaking Sunday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Mudavadi asked Cyprus to prioritize Somalia when it assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU Council) in early 2026.

“International support has depreciated a lot, leaving countries like Kenya to carry the heavy load in this fight,” he noted, adding, “If Kenya walks out, it will create a crisis leaving a gap that cannot be filled by any other country.”

Kenya has about 3,000 troops serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is scheduled to hand over security responsibilities to Somali forces in 2026.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Nairobi argues that renewed international funding is essential to prevent Al Shabaab from regaining ground.

Mudavadi said global conflicts, including wars in Sudan, the Sahel and South Sudan, have stretched the African Union (AU), making outside support crucial.

He warned that without sustained backing, Somalia could relapse just as it approaches “the last mile” in its anti-terror fight.

“We should not break the pot at the door when you have carried water all the way from the stream,” he added.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos echoed the concerns, stressing that the AU cannot shoulder  the burden alone.

 “If we have to present the Somalia and Al Shabaab issue, we might need to relook at what is new in the toolbox,” he explained.

The two leaders met in New York and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agriculture and livestock development.

Mudavadi congratulated Cyprus on its forthcoming EU Council presidency, saying it will be a crucial chance to bring Somalia back to the European agenda.

The Berlin course, known for its flat and fast profile, has historically been the stage for record-breaking feats, and Sawe’s performance reinforced hopes that another world record could soon return to Kenyan soil.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Mudavadi Calls For Funding Terrorism Fight Somalia Terrorism Fight Mudavadi Urge EU To Fund Amison
.

Latest Stories

Back surgery gives new lease of life to retired radiographer
Back surgery gives new lease of life to retired radiographer
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
1 hr ago
Kenya's silent food crisis of hunger amid plenty
Smart Harvest
By Paul Mbugua
1 hr ago
Former MP Chris Wamalwa angrily pulls out gun, chases away men who stormed meeting
Politics
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Costly swindle: Why breach of Grand Falls Dam deal could see Kenya pay out billions
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Costly swindle: Why breach of Grand Falls Dam deal could see Kenya pay out billions
How tough times force Kenyans to borrow to eat
By Graham Kajilwa and Antony Gitonga 2 hrs ago
How tough times force Kenyans to borrow to eat
Riddle of Kenya's International Crimes Act no one wants to touch
By Nzau Musau 2 hrs ago
Riddle of Kenya's International Crimes Act no one wants to touch
How Makenzi used phone to run Shakahola deadly cult
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How Makenzi used phone to run Shakahola deadly cult
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved