The future of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is hanging in the balance, with talks between the government and the March 23 Movement (M23) seeming to have hit a deadlock.

The two sides were holding peace talks in Qatar, but they have also been getting ready for a fight, as reported by Reuters.

In June 2025, the US government oversaw the signing of a peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda, which paved the way for more talks with M23.

“They were going at it for many years, and with machetes…it is one of the worst one of the worst wars that anyone has ever seen. And I just happened to have somebody who was able to get it settled,” President Donald Trump told the media.

He added that he would be keen to see the deal through, adding that DRC would greatly benefit from investment by the US and the latter would benefit from the minerals.

Trump also promised unknown consequences to the two countries should any of them breach the agreement.

The deal would see the Rwandese Military withdraw from DRC by the end of September, and at the same time, the two countries were to sign an economic integration framework.

This came after DR Congo; the UN and several Western governments openly accused the President Reuben Kagame-led Rwanda government of backing the M23 rebels.

The country had been accused of not just arming but training the rebels.

M23 joined hands with the Congo River Alliance (AFC) to make a coalition of the rebel groups that would champion their interests together.

The alliance rejected the Rwanda-DRC deals instead demanding to hold direct talks with the government, which began on August 8 and were to end on August 18.

The Qatar talks failed to achieve the set goals after the August 18 deadline passed without an agreement in place, with the rebels pulling out of the talks.

The rebels said that despite the ceasefire, the Congolese government kept on attacking their strongholds in the mineral-rich part of the country.

They later went back to the negotiating table.

Both sides have continued to trade accusations of violating the deals, and both slowly started getting ready to take up their arms.

Multiple towns have seen an increase in fighters, even as demand for the talks to continue in Qatar continues to come in.

The rebels maintain that prisoners have to be freed by the government, as well as a power-sharing deal for the parts they control, while the Felix Tshisekedi-led government has refused to honor them.

With the number of fighters in the conflict towns in the eastern part of the country increasing, the neighboring countries of Rwanda and Burundi have been getting ready for battle.

There have been reports that the two countries have moved their armies near the border with DR Congo, with Rwanda reportedly sending some 7,000 soldiers.

With the new escalations, it remains to be seen whether the talks will yield a solution in an already dicey situation.

The rebels, on one hand, have been accused of orchestrating what has been described as crimes against humanity, the recent one being the killing of at least 319 civilians, including 48 women and 19 children, last month in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Volker Turk, UN high commissioner for human rights, said, citing “first-hand accounts”, the violence in the Rutshuru territory of North Kivu Province produced “one of the largest documented death tolls in such attacks since the M23’s resurgence in 2022.”

In the shadows of these atrocities is the Rwandese government, which has occasionally denied being part of the rebels or arming them and extending support through training.

Rwanda has maintained that it is not involved in the conflict, but it would defend its borders from aggression by the DRC army.

The eastern part of Congo is rich with minerals, which have been an attractive lure for the rebels and neighboring countries.

The Ntahangwa Mining Company has been moving and selling huge stockpiles of highly valuable minerals from Eastern DRC Congo through the neighboring East African countries, mainly the buyer at the moment holding these Gold stockpiles are American venture companies/Liquidsky through Inter Oceanic company, a local international logistics company.

The income from the mineral sales has helped the alliance of rebels which include M23 to continue arming themselves as they fight for what they say is a struggle for independence, Human Rights Watch (HRW) is closely monitoring these mineral processing and movement and will follow up with international agencies to their final destination and the flow of funds to enable put pressure on the authorities to take action on the people involved to face sanctions and justice at the international criminal court.

The rebels have also been taking advantage of the situation to sell timber outside DRC. Among the minerals found in rebel-held Eastern DRC are tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.