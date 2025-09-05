UN probe suggests war crimes by all sides in DR Congo conflict

An M23 soldier on patrol at the Port of Goma on February 18, 2025. [AFP]

Rwanda-backed M23 militia and the Congolese military and its affiliates have all committed gross rights violations in eastern DR Congo, UN investigators said Friday, warning of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A United Nations fact-finding mission on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North and South Kivu provinces determined in a report that all sides in the devastating conflict had committed abuses since late 2024, including summary executions and rampant sexual violence.

The findings "underscore the gravity and widespread nature of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict, including acts that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," the report said.

The eastern DRC, a region bordering Rwanda with abundant natural resources but plagued by non-state armed groups, has suffered extreme violence for more than three decades.

Since taking up arms again at the end of 2021, the M23 armed group has seized swathes of land in the restive region with Rwanda's backing, triggering a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

A fresh surge of unrest broke out early this year when the M23 captured the key cities of Goma and Bukavu, setting up their own administrations.

The Congolese and Rwandan governments signed a peace deal in June, and the Congolese government signed a separate declaration of principles with the M23 in July, including a "permanent ceasefire" aimed at halting the conflict.

But violence has continued on the ground.

'Atrocities'

"With new reports of violations continuing, both the Congolese and Rwandan governments must take urgent actions to ensure strict respect for international law by their own national forces and affiliated armed groups, while ceasing to support the latter," the UN report said.

The fact-finding mission, established by the UN Human Rights Council in February, said it had documented the failure of all parties to adequately protect civilians, especially during the takeover of Goma, as well as attacks on schools and hospitals.

The probe's report highlighted "reasonable grounds to believe that M23 members may have committed... the crimes against humanity of murder, severe deprivation of liberty, torture, rape and sexual slavery".

And it documented grave violations committed by the DRC's armed forces and affiliated armed groups, like the Wazalendo, including "deliberate killings of civilians" and "a pattern of widespread use of sexual violence and looting".

"The atrocities described in this report are horrific," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"It is imperative to promptly and independently investigate all allegations of violations with a view to ensuring accountability."