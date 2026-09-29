A strange plane at JKIA and the power of innovation

An MV-22 Osprey lands at Magagoni Airfield, Kenya on April 10, 2024.[Courtesy,Senior Airman Kevin Nious]

Passed through JKIA lately? Did you notice three strange-looking planes parked on the edge of the airport? I did on September 21, 2026. The planes have engines facing upwards! A quick search using artificial intelligence (AI) shows they are American-made V-22 Ospreys.

They can fly upwards like helicopters but also forward like normal planes. That makes them very versatile; they can be used in more places, unlike normal planes.