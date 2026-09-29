A strange plane at JKIA and the power of innovation

Passed through JKIA lately? Did you notice three strange-looking planes parked on the edge of the airport? I did on September 21, 2026. The planes have engines facing upwards! A quick search using artificial intelligence (AI) shows they are American-made V-22 Ospreys.
They can fly upwards like helicopters but also forward like normal planes. That makes them very versatile; they can be used in more places, unlike normal planes.
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