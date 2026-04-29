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N: The oddly named town frozen in time

By XN Iraki | Apr. 29, 2026
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A reflecting pool at N town on the edge of Nairobi. [XN Iraki, Standard]

Some towns are endowed with unusual names.

Western Kenya towns have long names but are very small. Think of Shamakhokho and Navakholo. We can’t forget the famous Dundori and Kwa Wanzilu (Wanjiru‘s?) in Machakos.

It’s unusual to have a town with a very short name; in fact, it’s just one letter, “N”. The small town lies just before Uthiru, before the Kabete Police Station. The small town’s official name is Kabete. How did it become N?

It’s a century-old story. The town shares a wall with the Kabete National Polytechnic, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024.

Its original name was Native Industrial Training Depot (NITD). The natives of Kabete turned NITD to “N”!

One of N’s graduates is Prof JH Kimura’s father, who was there between 1938 and 1942. I joined him almost half a century later.

Next time you hear, “Nani N?” (Who‘s alighting at N?) in a matatu, you will no longer wonder why it’s not “M” or “Y”.

Beyond history, the small town has refused to grow; it has not changed since I visited it four decades ago. It seems frozen in time and prospects. The shops are typical, like any market centre in Kenya.

Godwin Karuga, who grew up in Dagoretti but frequented the place as a young man, says locals don’t want to sell land and fear visitors.

He adds that Uthiru, too, has refused to grow. Could it be about land ownership? Why are the families reluctant to sell land? Fear of curses?

Silvester Omolo, the Dagoretti South National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) chairman, grew up around N and talks fluent Gíkúyú.

He confirmed that Mbarí ya Marigú doesn‘t sell land. That keeps investors and their money. Noted how Gachií has been “left behind” by Ruaka? A similar reason?

It’s curious how traditions can co-exist with artificial intelligence. But that is the reality of the small town whose biggest building is a church!

The neighbouring University of Nairobi Kabete campus, the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and being 12 kilometres from the city centre haven‘t loosened the grip of traditions on N.

In Wangige, Kinoo, Ruaka and similar towns, the invisible hand of the market has done its work. How long will N hold? Another 100 years?

Maybe we should officially change the town name from Kabete to N. We then keep developers away and make the small town a UNESCO heritage site, a monument to our glorious past.

What do you think? Are you from N or the neighbourhood? Talk to us.

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