The Standard

Don't build on that empty land! You will thank me later

By XN Iraki | Jan. 21, 2026
An open space can be configured in many ways, and tent makers have been very creative. Movement is less restrictive and photography is much better! [iStockphoto]

Want to make easy money, don’t build up on that empty land or space. Tried getting space for a function like a wedding?  You will pay up to Sh80,000 for a day. Curiously, we love such open spaces, not halls. They give us the freedom we yearn for. True to our roots, human beings belong to outside. After all, we build houses; they were never natural!

Open spaces are popular for another reason: flexibility. A hall just remains just that. But an open space can be configured in many ways, and tent makers have been very creative. Movement is less restrictive and photography is much better! 

.

.

.

Digger Classified

