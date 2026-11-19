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Greenlandic member of the Folketing Qarsoq Hoeegh-Dam (L) and Greenlandic MP of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party Naaja H. Nathanielsen (L) sit at their places at the start of the second legislative process and vote on the security agreement between Denmark, Greenland and the US in the Parliament Hall at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, on November 19, 2026. [AFP]

Denmark's parliament on Thursday voted to ratify the security agreement signed in September with the United States and Greenland, easing tensions over US President Donald Trump's desire to annex the vast Arctic island.

In the Danish 179-seat parliament, the Folketing, the 109 members present all voted in favour of the text.

The vote, which followed the second reading of the text in parliament, went through without any debate or opposition.

In early November, Greenland's parliament had passed it by 16 votes, with seven abstentions.

Signed in New York on September 22, the agreement supplements a 1951 accord on the United States' military presence in Greenland.

It allows the United States to build two military bases in Greenland and blocks countries outside the European Union and NATO from strategic sectors, in order to stop China or Russia gaining influence over the territory, particularly through investments.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, but the deal is to remain in force even if Greenland gains full independence.

Since returning to the presidency in January 2025, Trump had repeatedly insisted that the United States needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and other partners.