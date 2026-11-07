Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

US offers $20 million reward for info on 'Iran's nuclear program'

By AFP | Nov. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

An Iranian woman holds a portrait of Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US rally in Tehran's Enqelab Square on November 4, 2026. [AFP]

Washington is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear program, the US military said Friday, as President Donald Trump reiterated Tehran wants to make a deal to end the war.

A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said on X.

The program was established in 1984 under the State Department's national security rewards program to offer money for information that protects American lives and interests.

In its statement about the reward, the State Department said Iran's "lack of compliance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) on safeguards obligations has led to the agency's loss of 'continuity of knowledge' regarding Iran's production and inventory of key components like centrifuges.

It gave no specific parameters on what information would yield a $20 million reward.

Trump has repeatedly said US forces have effectively obliterated Iran's nuclear program.

"If we didn't hit Iran, you wouldn't have Israel today," Trump said Friday night in West Palm Beach, Florida. "If they had nuclear, they would have used nuclear. They would have obliterated the Middle East."

But the president also said Iran -- which he stressed has had its economy and military severely damaged over eight months of war -- is eager to end the conflict.

"We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly," he said.

Diplomatic efforts by mediators have been in full swing in an attempt to prevent any resumption of fighting.

And on Tuesday Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government was still trying to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

Earlier this week Trump said he still had to "take care" of one or two targets, including so-called Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, a suspected nuclear site which Tehran denies is such a facility.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Iran program US war on Iran
.

Latest Stories

United opposition must organise beyond tribes
United opposition must organise beyond tribes
Columnists
By Wanja Maina
9 mins ago
When police chiefs escape justice, impunity takes root
Editorial
By Editorial
24 mins ago
KTDA leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears
Business
By Brian Ngugi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KTDA leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears
By Brian Ngugi 39 mins ago
KTDA leadership feud sparks farmer livelihood fears
Interior Ministry enlists chiefs, their assistants to sell Ruto's 2027 re-election bid
By Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Interior Ministry enlists chiefs, their assistants to sell Ruto's 2027 re-election bid
Fruits of impunity: How respect for rule of law fuels growth
By Gitobu Imanyara 1 hr ago
Fruits of impunity: How respect for rule of law fuels growth
Sakaja's realignment triggers infighting within ODM as new entrants jostle for top seat
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Sakaja's realignment triggers infighting within ODM as new entrants jostle for top seat
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved