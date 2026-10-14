Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Pope out of bed, progress 'normal' after lung cancer operation

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A life-size cutout of Pope Leo XIV is displayed inside the main church in Sana, northern Peru. [Ernesto Benavides, AFP]

Pope Leo XIV is out of bed, walking and eating after doctors removed a cancerous tumour from his lung, while post-surgery tests show his progress is "normal", his doctors said Wednesday.

Part of the pope's right lung was removed in Tuesday's operation at Rome's Gemelli hospital and the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is now awaiting the results of a biopsy to determine if the cancer has spread.

Blood tests and a chest X-ray meanwhile "confirm a normal post-operative course", doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora said in a statement released by the Vatican.

"The values are within the expected range for the type of procedure performed," they said.

The discovery on Tuesday that a nodule detected in Leo's lung was cancerous has plunged the Catholic Church into a period of uncertainty.

"It's a shock for everyone. We're in 'wait-and-see' mode," a Vatican source told AFP.

Doctors said his recovery was "proceeding as expected" and the pontiff had eaten both breakfast and lunch, been walking about his room, and had done some respiratory physiotherapy.

The sporty 71-year-old, elected as the first pope from the United States only last year, made the surprise announcement that he would be undergoing surgery after Sunday prayers.

Messages of support flooded in from around the world, including from Britain's King Charles III, who is also being treated for an undisclosed cancer.

A banner flying outside the hospital read "Long live the pope!" and a handful of people recited prayers for the hospitalised pontiff.

Nearby, nun Angele Bilegue said she had come to pray for Leo.

"I'm not worried. I came to express my closeness, to show my spiritual support, because I also came for Pope Francis," she told AFP.

Leo's predecessor, the Argentine Francis, spent five weeks last year being treated for double pneumonia at the same hospital, before his death at the Vatican on April 21, 2025.

Experts said much would depend on how advanced Leo's cancer was, and whether it had spread, but the Vatican has said it had been detected early and was localised.

Before the operation, the Vatican said the pope's recovery should take around a week. All his audiences have been cancelled until October 20.

"If we are dealing with stage I or II disease, and recovery is good... the patient can resume a normal life and usual activities within a few weeks," Alain Gelibter, an oncologist at Rome's Policlinico Umberto I hospital, told AFP.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Pope Leo XIV Rome's Gemelli Hospital Catholic Church
.

Latest Stories

MPs question fate of annual NYS graduates
MPs question fate of annual NYS graduates
National
By Mike Kihaki
41 mins ago
Trump's new press secretary faces scrutiny over credentials
America
By AFP
1 hr ago
Pope out of bed, progress 'normal' after lung cancer operation
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto hits out at opposition, defends bottom-up agenda
By Irissheel Shanzu 9 hrs ago
Ruto hits out at opposition, defends bottom-up agenda
Misplaced anger? President Ruto chases 'ghosts', turns Uhuru and Sifuna into bogeymen
By Ndung’u Gachane 12 hrs ago
Misplaced anger? President Ruto chases 'ghosts', turns Uhuru and Sifuna into bogeymen
New bid to end delay of county salaries, statutory remittances row
By James Wanzala 1 day ago
New bid to end delay of county salaries, statutory remittances row
West Africa is the new frontier for crystal meth production
By Getulio Moreira 1 day ago
West Africa is the new frontier for crystal meth production
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved