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First Iran flights cancelled as US sanctions set to come into force

By AFP | Sep. 22, 2026
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People walk near a giant billboard depicting portrayals of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei through various periods in his life, in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on September 22, 2026. [AFP]

 Flights from Iran to the capitals of Iraq and Oman will be cancelled as of midnight, local media reported Tuesday, hours before expanded US sanctions were due to come into force.

The Tasnim news agency cited a civil aviation spokesman as saying that "Baghdad and Muscat airports will no longer accept Iranian flights".

"Other international flights, including Istanbul, will operate as scheduled and as usual, and at present there are no problems with these flights," Tasnim reported.

According to Tasnim, Iran's aviation authorities are in talks to reroute Baghdad flights to Najaf, a major destination for Iranian pilgrims.

The agency ISNA said negotiations with Oman were also ongoing.

In Iraq, the government has not yet announced plans to enforce the ban, but several sources, including a senior government official, told AFP that Baghdad would comply.

Earlier this month the US blacklisted the Iranian aviation sector and threatened sanctions against any foreign organisation working with Iran's airlines.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that Iranian airlines would face difficulties operating as of Wednesday under the weight of American sanctions.

"All the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

The Iranian aviation sector has already been targeted for years by various sanctions.

Iran has 27 airlines, most of which operate domestic routes.

Iran Air, the national carrier, and Mahan Air, a private company, are the two main providers operating international routes, mainly to neighbouring countries but also to Russia and China.

On Monday, Georgia barred Iranian carriers, while Mahan said it suspended services to Turkey at the request of the Turkish government.

The restrictions further complicate the ability of Iranians to travel abroad or return to their country.

Israeli-American strikes on Iran at the end of February triggered the complete closure of its airspace.

Traffic has partially resumed since then, but only Iranian carriers allow passengers to leave Iran.

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