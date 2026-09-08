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Man on trial in Finland accused of abusing 361 children online

By AFP | Sep. 8, 2026
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Finnish man goes on trial, accused of abusing 361 children through social media. [File Courtesy]

A man goes on trial in Finland on Monday, charged with sexually abusing hundreds of children aged nine to 15 on social media platforms including Snapchat.

A public presentation of the case was to take place at the Pirkanmaa district court on Monday, before continuing behind closed doors on Tuesday.

The man has been charged with carrying out various sexual offences on 361 children between 2019 and 2022.

According to Finnish public broadcaster Yle, the victims were boys living across Finland.

In December 2025, Finnish police announced they were investigating a 27-year-old man suspected of 364 sexual offences against children.

The National Prosecution Authority then said in June that prosecutors had decided not to press charges in three of the cases.

Thousands of videos and images of unidentified children had been found on the man's mobile phone in 2022, when police searched his phone in connection with another criminal case, police said in December.

The man had allegedly contacted the children via Snapchat, asking them to take and send him photos or videos of themselves wearing very little clothing or naked.

He had also asked them to perform sexual acts, police said.

The main charges against him were aggravated sexual abuse of children, sexual abuse of children, and aggravated distribution of an image depicting children sexually, the prosecutor told AFP ahead of the trial.

The man partly admitted to the offences during the investigation.

With approximately 45 hearing days dedicated to the case, the proceedings are expected to last "at least until the end of this year," according to the court.

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Finland Child Abuse Sexual Offences Online Child Abuse
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