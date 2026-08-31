Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

US strikes Iran for first time in a month

By AFP | Aug. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The US and Iran are approaching the six-month mark since military operations began on February 28, 2026. [AFP]

The United States said Sunday it had carried out air strikes on Iranian rocket launchers on an small island in the Strait of Hormuz, its first attacks on Iran since late July.

"Earlier today, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz," US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said in a message to AFP.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

The United States USA- Iran War Troubled Middle East US-Iran Tensions
.

Latest Stories

'We are standing firm,' Maduro says in photo posts from detention
'We are standing firm,' Maduro says in photo posts from detention
World
By AFP
37 mins ago
US strikes Iran for first time in a month
World
By AFP
44 mins ago
A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for a liver, the battle they ultimately lost
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Another cop linked to murder of Dr Mutiso seized in Uganda
By Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
Another cop linked to murder of Dr Mutiso seized in Uganda
A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for a liver, the battle they ultimately lost
By Rodgers Otiso 1 hr ago
A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for a liver, the battle they ultimately lost
Uncertain as schools confront a low enrollment crisis
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Uncertain as schools confront a low enrollment crisis
Linda Mwananchi Storm Meru
By Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Linda Mwananchi Storm Meru
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved