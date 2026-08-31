US strikes Iran for first time in a month

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The US and Iran are approaching the six-month mark since military operations began on February 28, 2026. [AFP]

The United States said Sunday it had carried out air strikes on Iranian rocket launchers on an small island in the Strait of Hormuz, its first attacks on Iran since late July.

"Earlier today, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz," US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said in a message to AFP.