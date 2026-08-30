Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

At least seven die in ferry capsize off Northern Cyprus; 23 missing

By AFP | Aug. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A rescue raft is towed into port as Turkish vessels are pictured off the port of Kyrenia in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), recognised only by Turkey, in the north of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus on August 30, 2026. [AFP].

A passenger ferry capsized and sank off Northern Cyprus on Sunday, killing at least seven people and leaving 23 missing, officials said, as a rescue operation was under way.

The cause was not yet established. But one rescued passenger told local media a blast went off at the bow of the ferry before it rolled over.

The vessel capsized 6.5 kilometres (four miles) off the coast of Cyprus, shortly after it had left a Northern Cyprus port heading to Turkey's mainland.

Images broadcast by Turkish television showed the upside-down ferry in the water, with people wearing life vests atop its orange hull.

The ferry had been carrying a total of 267 people, at least seven of whom died, Unal Ustel, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), told Turkish media.

He added that 23 people were missing, and 172 had been rescued.

Shortly afterwards, the TRNC's transport minister said the ferry "has "completely sunk to a depth of 514 metres (1,686 feet)".

The minister, Erhan Arikli, told Turkish television network TRT that 161 people had been taken to hospital and 76 were back with their families.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a public ceremony that "efforts to find the missing are continuing tirelessly. We hope to receive positive news from these efforts".

The TRNC, which is recognised only by Turkey, controls the northern third of the island of Cyprus, which has been divided since 1974.

Ankara occupied that part of the island that year in response to an Athens-engineered Greek Cypriot coup seeking union with Greece. The TRNC today is served with regular air and sea links to Turkey.

The rescued passenger who spoke of a blast on board told local TRNC television after he was taken back ashore: "The front part exploded, they tried to turn around. And the side windows blew out. The boat starting taking on water."

- Many inside -

The man, aged in his 50s and not named, said he spent an hour and a half in the water before being rescued. He said many people had been inside the ferry at the moment started taking on water.

"Those who could, got out," he said, adding that he saw the captain among the first to abandon ship "without organising anything".

Many boats, including private ones, were involved in the rescue operation. Turkey's interior ministry said on X that six Turkish navy ships were also despatched.

"All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services," the TRNC's health ministry said in a statement.

It added that hospitals in the territory had been alerted, to provide any needed medical attention.

The ferry had departed from the Northern Cyprus port of Kyrenia -- called Girne Kepuveia in Turkish -- on a run meant to take it to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

The TRNC is dependent on Turkey, and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X that "we are providing all necessary assistance to the search and rescue operations".

Erdogan is scheduled to visit the TRNC on Monday to see its president, Tufan Erhurmann, who was elected by the territory's voters in October.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Northern Cyprus Accident Ferry Tragedy Cyprus Ferry Accident Ferry Accident
.

Latest Stories

Kindiki warns politicians to keep off from IEBC work
Kindiki warns politicians to keep off from IEBC work
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
37 mins ago
Murkomen tells Opposition to leave IEBC alone and sell policies ahead of 2027
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Kindiki warns politicians against using goons to fight rivals
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya's education reforms are struggling to deliver
By Robert Kituyi 1 day ago
Why Kenya's education reforms are struggling to deliver
Ruto allies hit back at Gachagua over IEBC tender concerns
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 1 day ago
Ruto allies hit back at Gachagua over IEBC tender concerns
Victims of police brutality pour cold water on Ruto's apology, accuse him of hypocrisy
By Okumu Modachi 1 day ago
Victims of police brutality pour cold water on Ruto's apology, accuse him of hypocrisy
On Katiba Day, we should audit promises kept and those broken
By Kamotho Waiganjo 1 day ago
On Katiba Day, we should audit promises kept and those broken
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved