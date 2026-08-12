New Zealand PM survives leadership challenge months from election

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New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon addresses the media after surviving a 2nd National party leadership vote at Parliament in Wellington on August 12, 2026. [AFP]

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he had the "full support" of his ruling National Party on Wednesday after surviving a leadership challenge called with less than three months until a general election.

Luxon has led New Zealand since 2023 but has been unable to reverse his party's slide in the polls, with a series of gaffes, divisions within his ruling coalition, and rising living costs and unemployment denting his popularity.

He called an emergency meeting on Tuesday after media reported growing speculation that his leadership was no longer tenable.

Following hours of closed-door talks with party grandees, Luxon said he had secured their backing.

"There was a confidence vote in my leadership this morning at our caucus meeting, and I have the full support of our caucus," he told journalists.

"Our caucus is united, and it is determined to win this election," he said.

"We're going back to work, and we're moving on."

The leadership challenge was brought by New Zealand's Defence Minister Chris Penk, who has since been fired, Luxon said in a statement.

Wednesday's was the second challenge to Luxon's leadership this year.

In April, Luxon made it through a vote after reports National members were displeased with the party polling under 30 percent.

Luxon was flanked by two rumoured leadership contenders as he faced journalists -- ministers Chris Bishop and Erica Stanford.

Immigration Minister Stanford had appeared to have growing support to take on the leadership and would not pledge her backing to prime minister in recent days.

And ex-tobacco lobbyist Bishop has long been said to have interest in the top job, but told reporters on Tuesday he backed Luxon.

Leaving the caucus meeting, members said they were "united" and "100 percent behind the prime minister", but as in April they would not say if Luxon had unanimous support.

- Troubled premiership -

The former Air New Zealand boss led the centre-right party to election victory three years ago vowing to tame inflation and bring down interest rates.

The teetotal millionaire touted himself as a master negotiator from previous business experience.

But it took over six weeks for him to broker a three-way coalition government with populist New Zealand First and libertarian ACT, a marriage of convenience he has struggled to manage throughout his premiership.

His political savvy became a long-running concern with a series of gaffes and miscommunications.

Luxon also drew ire with an attack on small-business owners, a key part of his base, saying they had a "parent-child mentality" towards the government.

And his inability to rein in coalition partners hurt his popularity.

Foreign minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters sparked an international incident last month when he told a Chinese-born lawmaker during a parliamentary debate to "go back to your own country".

Beijing complained about the comments and while Luxon condemned them as racist he did not sanction his coalition partner.

Peters dismissed the leadership vote on Wednesday as "much ado about nothing".

Polling has suggested some of Luxon's most senior ministers could be turfed out of parliament when New Zealanders vote on November 7.