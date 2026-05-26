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Gaza health officials say five killed in Israeli airstrike

By AFP | May. 26, 2026
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Injured children receive medical care at the trauma ward at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 25, 2026. [AFP]

Gaza health officials said an Israeli airstrike killed at least five people and wounded several others on Tuesday, in the latest violence to hit the territory despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October 10.

"Five martyrs and several wounded were transferred (to hospital) after an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in eastern Al-Maghazi," the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas said.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital and a Palestinian security source confirmed the incident and the casualties.

The Israeli military said it was checking the reports.

A ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October, but Israel reserves the right to strike targets it deems a threat.

At least 904 Palestinians have been killed since the October 10 ceasefire, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

The Israeli military says five of its soldiers have also been killed during the same period.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

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