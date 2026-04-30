Iraqi PM-designate says Trump invited him to US once govt formed

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US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order appointing Dr Nicole Saphier as the new surgeon general in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2026. [AFP]

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi received a call from US President Donald Trump, who congratulated him on his nomination and invited him to the US once his government is formed, his office announced Thursday.

Trump's threat earlier this year to end all support to the country if frontrunner Nouri al-Maliki became the next prime minister left Iraqi leaders looking elsewhere and ultimately paved the way for Zaidi's pick.

Trump "extended a formal invitation to visit Washington following the formation of the government," said the PM media office's statement.

Zaidi and Trump "discussed the strategic bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States," and "bilateral cooperation to consolidate stability in the region," it added.

Trump posted on his Truth Social network that "we wish him success as he works to form a new Government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq".

"This is the beginning of a tremendous new chapter between our Nations -- Prosperity, Stability, and Success like never seen before. Again, Ali, CONGRATULATIONS!"

Five months on from legislative elections, Iraqi President Nizar Amede nominated businessman Zaidi as prime minister-designate on Monday, giving him the daunting task of putting a cabinet together in the next 30 days amid fierce political wrangling.

The nomination came after months of deadlock due to Trump's opposition to two-time former premier Maliki, who has close ties to Iran.

Following the 2003 invasion of Iraq that overthrew former ruler Saddam Hussein, the US has held major sway in the country.

But the invasion has also paved the way for neighbouring Iran to build its influence.

Since then Iraq's leaders have struggled to balance relations between Washington and Tehran.

Iraq's new premier will be expected to address Washington's longstanding demand that Baghdad disarm Iran-backed groups, which the US designates as terrorist organisations.

During the Middle East war, which was ignited by a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, these groups targeted US interests in Iraq, including its embassy in Baghdad, its diplomatic and logistics facility at the capital's airport, and oil fields operated by foreign companies.

Washington also struck their positions and bases, killing dozens of fighters.

According to US media reports, the US has piled pressure on Baghdad to fight the pro-Tehran groups by suspending cash shipments and freezing funding for security programs in Iraq.

In the past two weeks, the US State Department offered rewards for information on three leaders of these groups.