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Israel prevents Jerusalem's Latin Patriarch from celebrating Palm Sunday mass

By AFP | Mar. 29, 2026
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Young Catholic faithful gather ahead of Palm Sunday Mass, commemorating Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, at the Catholic Franciscan Monastery of Saint Saviour in the old city of Jerusalem on March 29, 2026. [AFP]

Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday mass, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

"This morning, the Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land ... from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, as they made their way to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass," a statement issued by the Patriarchate said.

"As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre."

"This incident is a grave precedent and disregards the sensibilities of billions of people around the world, who during this week, look to Jerusalem."

There was no immediate response from the Israeli police.

Since the Middle East war began on February 28, Israeli authorities have banned large gatherings, including at synagogues, churches and mosques.

Public gatherings are limited to around 50 people.

The Latin Patriarchate had already announced it had cancelled the traditional Palm Sunday procession that normally runs from the Mount of Olives into Jerusalem and draws thousands of worshippers each year.

The Patriarchate said Cardinal Pierbattista was stopped "while proceeding privately and without any characteristics of a procession or ceremonial act".

"The heads of churches have acted with full responsibility and, since the outset of the war, have complied with all imposed restrictions," the Patriarchate said.

"Preventing the entry of the Cardinal and the Custos, who bear the highest ecclesiastical responsibility for the Catholic Church and the Holy Places, constitutes a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure," it said.

"This hasty and fundamentally flawed decision, tainted by improper considerations, represents an extreme departure from basic principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for the status quo."

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Related Topics

Palm Sunday Palm Sunday Mass Israeli Army Latin Patriarch Of Jerusalem
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