×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why hasn't the US military used force to secure the Strait of Hormuz?

By The Conversation | Mar. 29, 2026
The Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East on a globe under a magnifying glass in Shanghai, China on March 26, 2026. [AFP]

Since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in late February, Iran has retaliated by targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, effectively shutting down the narrow channel of water.

It’s caused a global fuel crisis, even though some ships are managing to get through the strait. US President Donald Trump has given Iran an ultimatum to fully reopen the waterway to oil and gas shipments, and called on NATO allies to help in the effort.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Strait of Hormuz US Vs Iran War Strait of Hormuz Crisis Global Oil Crisis
.

Latest Stories

Four governors, broken promises and court orders: Why Dandora chokes City with toxic cycle
Four governors, broken promises and court orders: Why Dandora chokes City with toxic cycle
Environment & Climate
By Kamau Muthoni
30 mins ago
Why court has suspended Nairobi's waste management deal
Nairobi
By Kamau Muthoni
30 mins ago
President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM's event
Politics
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM's event
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 30 mins ago
President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM's event
Why court has suspended Nairobi's waste management deal
By Kamau Muthoni 30 mins ago
Why court has suspended Nairobi's waste management deal
Emurua Dikirr: From razor-thin primary to a race tilting one way
By George Sayagie and Kiprono Kurgat 30 mins ago
Emurua Dikirr: From razor-thin primary to a race tilting one way
How ODM was handed to Ruto in a silver platter by appointing Oburu party leader
By Ndung’u Gachane 30 mins ago
How ODM was handed to Ruto in a silver platter by appointing Oburu party leader
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved