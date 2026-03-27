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Mongolian PM resigns after months of upheaval

By AFP | Mar. 27, 2026
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Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar. [Courtesy]

Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar resigned on Friday at what he said was "a challenging time", stepping down after months of political upheaval.

Zandanshatar, whose cabinet had been in office for about nine months, said he submitted his resignation voluntarily and is expected to be replaced by Uchral Nyam-Osor, the speaker of parliament.

The move threatens to further destabilise Mongolia's political landscape, which has been plagued by infighting and a boycott of parliament by the opposition Democratic Party of Mongolia in recent weeks.

Opposition lawmakers have refused to attend parliamentary hearings since the legislature's spring session began on March 16, in protest against Uchral.

The Democratic Party has called for Uchral's resignation, alleging corruption, arguing that a ruling party leader should not also preside over the legislature.

The boycott has disrupted parliamentary proceedings, limiting legislative activity.

Mongolia's constitutional court rejected in October a parliamentary attempt to remove Zandanshatar after only four months in office.

The ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) has also faced growing internal divisions, with the party broadly split into rival factions aligned with President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and former prime minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

"The world is entering a critical geopolitical period," Zandanshatar told parliament as he tendered his resignation.

"Ongoing conflicts are driving up oil prices, which will inevitably increase the cost of goods. At such a challenging time, in order not to lose a single day or minute, I am setting aside my personal and political interests and stepping down at my own request," he said.

Parliament now has 30 days to appoint a new prime minister.

According to the MPP's leaders, the party is expected to nominate a successor at its upcoming congress, although a date has not yet been confirmed.

Luvsannamsrain resigned in 2025 after losing a confidence vote in parliament.

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