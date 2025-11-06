×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Argentine ex-president Kirchner goes on trial in new corruption case

By AFP | Nov. 6, 2025
Argentina's former President (2007-2015) and vice-president (2019-2023) Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner waves at supporters from the balcony of her residence. [AFP]

Argentine ex-president Cristina Kirchner, who is serving a six-year fraud sentence under house arrest, goes on trial Thursday in a separate case for allegedly taking millions of dollars in bribes.

The center-left Kirchner, a  dominant and polarizing figure in Argentine politics for over two decades, served two terms from 2007-2015.

Her latest trial comes as her ailing Peronist movement -- named after iconic post-war leader Juan Peron -- reels from its stinging defeat at the hands of right-wing President Javier Milei's party in last month's midterm elections.

Milei has hailed the result as a vindication of his radical free-market agenda, which the Peronists, champions of state intervention in the economy, vehemently oppose.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The so-called "notebooks" scandal revolves around records kept by a government chauffeur of cash bribes he claims to have delivered from businessmen to government officials between 2003-2015.

Kirchner, 72, was first lady from 2003-2007, when her late husband Nestor Kirchner was president.

She succeeded him after his term ended and then later served as vice president to Alberto Fernandez from 2019 until 2023, when Milei took office.

Kirchner is accused of leading a criminal enterprise that took bribes from businesspeople in return for the awarding of state contracts.

Eighty-seven people are accused in the case, including a former minister and several junior ministers.

Kirchner, who was placed under house arrest with an electronic ankle monitor in June after being convicted of "fraudulent administration" as president, maintains she is the victim of a politically-inspired judicial hounding.

It was not clear whether she will appear at the trial by video-conference from her home in Buenos Aires.

She faces between six and 10 years in prison if convicted at the end of what is expected to be a lengthy trial.

Her lawyers have cast doubt on the credibility of the entries in the chauffeur's notebooks, saying they were changed over 1,500 times.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Argentine ex-president Cristina Kirchner Corruption Case Argentine politics President Javier Milei's
.

Latest Stories

Rachel Ruto launches Sh120m cochlear implant program at KNH
Rachel Ruto launches Sh120m cochlear implant program at KNH
Health & Science
By Chebet Birir
12 mins ago
Tanzania's Attorney General calls for arrest of US-based activist Mange Kimambi amid election tensions
Newsbeat
By Boniface Mithika
17 mins ago
Argentine ex-president Kirchner goes on trial in new corruption case
World
By AFP
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

AI in courtroom: The dangers of using ChatGTP in legal practice
By The Conversation 49 mins ago
AI in courtroom: The dangers of using ChatGTP in legal practice
How social media can cause stress in real life
By The Conversation 59 mins ago
How social media can cause stress in real life
Influencer Aziad Nasenya sues Sacco in Sh20m property dispute
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Influencer Aziad Nasenya sues Sacco in Sh20m property dispute
ODM demand for DP position threatens Kindiki's prospects
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
ODM demand for DP position threatens Kindiki's prospects
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved