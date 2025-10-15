Raila Odinga's death: What the world is saying

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Narendra Modi, X]

Hours after the announcement of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death, tributes poured in from world leaders who described him as a towering figure in Kenya’s governance and a statesman whose influence extended far beyond the country’s borders.

In statements shared across various social media platforms, leaders reflected on their encounters with Odinga and his role in strengthening international partnerships during and after his time in office.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a longtime ally of Odinga, said he was deeply saddened by the news.

Odinga died in India, where he had been receiving treatment through Ayurveda and other traditional medicine systems.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat, and our association continued over the years,” Modi stated.

“He had a special affection for India, our culture, values, and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties,” he added.

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said Africa had lost a visionary leader who inspired a generation of leaders across the continent, including himself.

“Raila Odinga was a towering figure in Kenya’s political life and a steadfast champion of democracy, good governance, and people-centered development. His decades-long commitment to justice, pluralism, and democratic reform left an indelible mark not only on Kenya but across the African continent,” he said.

Youssouf also praised Odinga’s belief in Africa’s potential and his support for initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Odinga, who lost the AUC chairperson race to Youssouf in February this year, had previously served as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, a role that put him in close contact with several heads of state and government across the continent. Many of them have also mourned his death.

Across the borders, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Odinga’s death was a shared loss for the region.

“We have lost a brilliant leader, a global African, a peace-loving and solution-seeker, whose influence and love were not only in Kenya, but in East Africa and Africa at large. This tragedy is not just for Kenya, but for all of us,” she said.

President Samia Suluhu's message on the passing of Raila Odinga published on X. [Screengrab]

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa mourned Odinga as a selfless patriot who was a friend cum brother.

"Raila Odinga was committed to the development of his own nation as well prosperity and the silencing of the guns on our Continent, as evidenced by his appointment by the African Union to advance peace in Côte d’Ivoire in 2010," said Ramaphosa, adding, "He remained unwaveringly true to his principles and vision in the face of deep personal sacrifice and obstacles and remained a leader who placed the interests of his country and continent first."

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also expressed his sorrow: “Saddened to hear of the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya, the Odinga family, President William Ruto, and all those touched by this towering advocate for democracy. His legacy will endure.”

In a brief message, Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh wrote, “Raila Odinga is gone. Kenya has lost a visionary leader. Our condolences to his family and all the Kenyan people.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also sent his condolences, saying, “On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May he rest in peace.”

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu described Odinga as one of Africa’s most iconic sons.

“An unwavering Pan-Africanist, he dedicated his life to the pursuit of democracy, justice, and unity. His lifelong struggle for freedom and equality inspired generations across Kenya and beyond, reminding us that leadership is not about power but about service and sacrifice.”

European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger also paid tribute, commending Odinga’s lifelong fight for a better Kenya and noting that his legacy will live on.