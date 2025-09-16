×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Trump says bringing $15 bn lawsuit against New York Times

By AFP | Sep. 16, 2025

US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after signing a Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office, in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2025.  [AFP]

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is bringing a $15 billion "defamation and libel lawsuit" against the New York Times.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding the lawsuit was being brought in Florida.

AFP has contacted the New York Times for comment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Trump decried the newspaper as a "virtual 'mouthpiece' for the Radical Left Democrat Party" and accused it of lying about his "family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole."

He provided no evidence for his claims.

The news outlet reported last week that Trump had threatened legal action against it in relation to articles on a lewd birthday note given to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Republican president has denied authoring the note.

Trump has intensified his attacks on traditional media since his return to the White House, repeatedly badmouthing journalists critical of his administration, restricting access and bringing lawsuits.

He sued media magnate Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal for at least $10 billion in July after it published an article about his friendship with Epstein.

Paramount settled Trump's lawsuit over election coverage on CBS News' flagship show "60 Minutes" for $16 million the same month. He had alleged that the program deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 election rival, Kamala Harris, in her favor. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

US President Donald Trump New York Times Defamation And Libel Lawsuit America First Movement, MAGA
.

Latest Stories

Litein: Mama mboga arrested after fatally stabbing car washer during late-night fight
Litein: Mama mboga arrested after fatally stabbing car washer during late-night fight
Newsbeat
By Nikko Tanui
24 mins ago
Burnout and what to do about it
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
24 mins ago
How high borrowing costs compound Kenya's debt challenges
Business
By Brian Ngugi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How high borrowing costs compound Kenya's debt challenges
By Brian Ngugi 39 mins ago
How high borrowing costs compound Kenya's debt challenges
Blind city? Shame of Nairobi without working CCTV cameras
By Hudson Gumbihi and Emmanuel Kipchumba 49 mins ago
Blind city? Shame of Nairobi without working CCTV cameras
The Sh80 million deal that averted war over Kibaki adviser's wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
The Sh80 million deal that averted war over Kibaki adviser's wealth
Did Ruto err by ousting Gachagua too soon?
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Did Ruto err by ousting Gachagua too soon?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved