×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Trump says will speak with Putin soon

By AFP | Sep. 5, 2025
US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference in Helsinki in 2018. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would speak soon with Russia's Vladimir Putin, after his call earlier in the day  with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

"I will be, yeah," Trump told a reporter asking if he would speak with the Russian leader in the near future, on the sidelines of a dinner with prominent US tech executives at the White House.

Trump's call with European leaders came after a summit in Paris aimed at firming up plans for security guarantees for Ukraine if or when there is a ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that talks with Trump "can be organized very quickly if necessary" but rejected out of hand the idea of Western security guarantees for Kyiv.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Can foreign, especially European and American military contingents, provide and guarantee security for Ukraine? Definitely not, they cannot," Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

"This cannot be a guarantee of security for Ukraine that would suit our country."

More than two dozen countries have pledged to join a "reassurance" force to deploy in Ukraine after any eventual peace deal, aiming to deter Moscow from again attacking its neighbour, leaders announced Thursday after the Paris summit.

However, there is growing concern that Putin has no interest in ending the conflict, with alarm intensifying after a visit to Beijing this week during which he vowed Russia would fight on in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Trump Putin Talks US President Donald Trump Russian President Vladimir Putin
.

Latest Stories

Trump rebrands Department of Defense as 'Department of War'
Trump rebrands Department of Defense as 'Department of War'
America
By AFP
12 mins ago
Trump says will speak with Putin soon
World
By AFP
32 mins ago
'God's Influencer' to become first millennial saint
World
By AFP
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Support push for dissolution of Sakaja regime, lobby now asks city voters
By Pkemoi Ngénoh 1 hr ago
Support push for dissolution of Sakaja regime, lobby now asks city voters
COB, MPs accuse Treasury of evading House in funds approvals
By Josphat Thiong’o and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
COB, MPs accuse Treasury of evading House in funds approvals
Uproar after newly promoted teachers are transferred
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Uproar after newly promoted teachers are transferred
Multiple players filling oversight gap left by Raila's union with Ruto
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Multiple players filling oversight gap left by Raila's union with Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved