Trump says plans to test out Putin as Europe engages Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump on Monday described his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin as a "feel-out meeting" to gauge his ideas for ending the war in Ukraine, as European leaders rushed to ensure respect for Kyiv's interests.

Trump has invited his Russian counterpart to Alaska on Friday -- the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries' presidents since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 -- while criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting territorial concessions.

Fearing privately that Putin will team up with Trump to force unacceptable compromises, European leaders plan to speak separately Wednesday with both Zelensky and Trump.

The US president has spent the first months of his second term in office trying to broker peace in Ukraine -- after boasting he could end the conflict in 24 hours -- but multiple rounds of talks, phone calls and diplomatic visits have failed to yield a breakthrough.

Trump, usually fond of boasting of his deal-making skills, played down the possibility of a breakthrough in Alaska but said he expected "constructive conversations" with Putin.

"This is really a feel-out meeting a little bit," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We're going to see what he has in mind and if it's a fair deal, I'll reveal it to the European Union leaders and to NATO leaders and also to President Zelensky," Trump said.

"I may say -- lots of luck, keep fighting. Or I may say, we can make a deal."

EU leaders stressed on Tuesday "the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny."

"A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force," they said in a statement.

Zelensky has ruled out ceding territory seized by force. Trump -- who publicly berated the Ukrainian president at a White House meeting in February -- said he was a "little bothered" by Zelensky's stance and insisted land swaps would need to take place.

"There'll be some swapping, there'll be some changes in land," he said.

But Trump said he would also tell Putin that "you've got to end this war."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited the French, British and other European leaders and the EU and NATO chiefs to virtual talks on Wednesday.

Merz's office said Monday the leaders would discuss "further options to exert pressure on Russia" and "preparation of possible peace negotiations and related issues of territorial claims and security."

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and also examined imposing a 19th package of sanctions on Russia since the invasion.

Until Russia agrees to a "full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even discuss any concessions," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after the talks.

"It has never worked in the past with Russia, and will not work with Putin today."

Zelensky again warned against capitulating to Putin's demands.

"Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits. And this is not just a moral position -- it is a rational one," Zelensky wrote in a statement published on social media.

"Concessions do not persuade a killer," he added.

Asked Sunday on CNN if Zelensky could be present at the Alaska summit, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker responded, "Yes, I certainly think it's possible."

Trump, asked Monday about inviting Zelensky to Alaska, suggested the Ukrainian leader would be involved in talks at a future date.

"I'll be there if they need, but I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders," he said.

It remains unclear if Putin would accept a meeting with Zelensky, who has publicly dared him to negotiate.

As a prerequisite to a peace settlement, the Kremlin has demanded Kyiv pull its forces out of several regions claimed by Moscow and embrace sweeping demands -- including committing to being a neutral state excluded from NATO and shunning US and European military support.

Both sides have stepped up aerial assaults, and Russia's defense ministry said Monday its forces had captured the village of Fedorivka, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.