×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Trump says Epstein 'stole' young women from his Mar-a-Lago spa

By AFP | Jul. 30, 2025
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he fell out with Jeffrey Epstein because the convicted sex offender had poached staff from his club's spa, including the woman at the center of an underage sex scandal involving Prince Andrew.

The White House has said previously that Trump threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club two decades ago "for being a creep" and US media has reported that they became estranged over a Florida real estate deal.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One while flying home from Scotland, Trump gave some of his most expansive public comments yet about his falling out with Epstein, the wealthy and well-connected financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.

"People were taken out of the (Mar-a-Lago) spa, hired by him, in other words gone," Trump said. "When I heard about it, I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.'

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, 'Out of here.'"

Trump also confirmed that one of the Mar-a-Lago spa attendants taken by his longtime friend Epstein was Virginia Giuffre, who brought a civil case against Epstein friend Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Giuffre, who accused Epstein of using her as a sex slave, committed suicide at her home in Australia in April.

"I think she worked at the spa," Trump said. "I think that was one of the people. He stole her."

Before taking office in January, Trump promised to release more information about Epstein, who right-wing conspiracy theorists allege trafficked young girls for VIPs.

Trump infuriated some of supporters, however, when the FBI and Justice Department announced in early July that they had not discovered any new elements warranting the release of additional information about Epstein.

Scrutiny has been intensifying ever since on Trump's own relationship with Epstein.

Seeking to tamp down the furor, the Justice Department has sought the release of grand jury transcripts from the investigation into Epstein and interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's imprisoned accomplice, last week.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche -- who is also Trump's former personal attorney -- met with Maxwell over two days but declined to say what was discussed in the highly unusual meetings between a convicted felon and a top Justice Department official.

Maxwell, 63, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, offered meanwhile to testify before a House of Representatives committee but only if granted immunity.

Maxwell's lawyers, in a letter to the House committee which has subpoenaed her to testify next month, said she would be prepared to do so "if a fair and safe path forward can be established."

"If Ms Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing -- and eager -- to testify openly and honestly, in public," they said.

Without clemency, the former British socialite would only testify if granted immunity.

"Ms Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," her lawyers said.

Maxwell would also need to see potential questions in advance and would not agree to be interviewed at the Florida prison where she is being held, they said.

Finally, her lawyers said, any testimony could only come after the Supreme Court decides whether or not to hear Maxwell's appeal seeking to have her conviction overturned.

They said that if the conditions could not be met Maxwell would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Epstein Files Jeffrey Epstein Trump Epstein List US President Donald Trump
.

Latest Stories

Critics express anger at Switzerland for hosting Russia 'war criminals'
Critics express anger at Switzerland for hosting Russia 'war criminals'
World
By AFP
20 mins ago
Shanghai evacuates 283,000 people as typhoon hits
World
By AFP
25 mins ago
Burundi President accuses officials of taking nation 'to its death'
Africa
By AFP
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mortgaging Kenyans: Why government's use of taxes as collateral could sink the country
By Standard Team 9 hrs ago
Mortgaging Kenyans: Why government's use of taxes as collateral could sink the country
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
By Josphat Thiong’o 9 hrs ago
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
By Patrick Vidija and Teresia Karanja 9 hrs ago
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
Disastrous Ruto presidency should make us better voters
By Gitobu Imanyara 11 hrs ago
Disastrous Ruto presidency should make us better voters
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved