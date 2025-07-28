×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Four dead, eight missing in China landslide after heavy rain

By AFP | Jul. 28, 2025
Flood-affected area after heavy rains at Xin'anzhuang village in Miyun district.[AFP]

A landslide triggered by unusually heavy rain killed four people and left eight others missing in northern China's Hebei province, as downpours force thousands to evacuate.

The landslide in a village near Chengde City was "due to heavy rainfall", state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

The national emergency management department said it dispatched a team to inspect the "severe" flooding in Hebei, which encircles the capital Beijing.

Swathes of northern China have been inundated in recent days, with record rain in Hebei killing two people on Saturday, state media said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In Fuping County, more than 4,600 people were evacuated over the weekend, it said.

And in neighbouring Shanxi province, one person was rescued and 13 were missing after a bus accident, CCTV reported.

Footage from the broadcaster showed roads in Shanxi and a crop field submerged in rushing water on Sunday.

In Beijing, more than 3,000 people in suburban Miyun district were evacuated due to torrential rains.

The area's reservoir "recorded its largest inflow flood" since it was built more than six decades ago, state media reported.

On Monday in Mujiayu, a town just south of the reservoir, AFP journalists saw power lines swept away by muddy currents while military vehicles and ambulances ploughed through flooded roads.

A river had burst its banks, sweeping away trees, while fields of crops were inundated with flood water.

Authorities in the capital issued the country's second-highest warning for rainstorms and the highest for floods, state news agency Xinhua said.

The downpours are expected to last until Tuesday morning.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer when some regions experience heavy rain while others bake in searing heatwaves.

China is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that scientists say drive climate change and contribute to making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

But it is also a global renewable energy powerhouse that aims to make its massive economy carbon-neutral by 2060.

Flash floods in eastern China's Shandong province killed two people and left 10 missing this month.

A landslide on a highway in Sichuan province this month also killed five people after it swept several cars down a mountainside.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

China Landslide China Heavy Rainfall China Natural Disaster China Hebei Province
.

Latest Stories

The snare slayer: How one man is saving Kenya's wildlife, one trap at a time
The snare slayer: How one man is saving Kenya's wildlife, one trap at a time
Features
By Maryann Muganda
4 mins ago
Kenyan, Chinese Forces celebrates years of collaboration
National
By Okumu Modachi
20 mins ago
Why Diaspora Kenyans want Ruto barred from Unga
National
By Omondi Powel
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kindiki: The 'whispering deputy' who tried to 'roar' but gave Sh64 only
By Maryann Muganda 2 hrs ago
Kindiki: The 'whispering deputy' who tried to 'roar' but gave Sh64 only
Why Ruto is out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
Why Ruto is out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
How needle sharing, risky traditions are fuelling hepatitis crisis
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
How needle sharing, risky traditions are fuelling hepatitis crisis
How SHA payment policy has locked out poor patients
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
How SHA payment policy has locked out poor patients
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved