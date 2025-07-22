'Extremely high' risk of serious abuses amid expanded Israel Gaza operation: UN

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in Israeli strikes [AFP]

The United Nations warned Tuesday that Israel's expanded operations in central Gaza created an "extremely high" risk of serious international law violations.

It also cautioned that permanently displacing Gaza's population would be a war crime and possibly a crime against humanity.

"These Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel until now, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high."

Deir el-Balah came under intense shelling on Monday, a day after Israel's military ordered residents to leave, warning of imminent action in an area where it had not previously operated.

Between 50,000 and 80,000 people were in the area when the evacuation order was issued, according to initial estimates from the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA.

"The latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks on south western Deir el-Balah... have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians," Turk said.

"It seemed the nightmare couldn't possibly get worse. And yet it does."

The UN high commissioner for human rights highlighted that the area targeted by the latest attacks was "also home to several humanitarian organisations, including clinics, other medical facilities, shelters, a community kitchen, guesthouses, warehouses and other critical infrastructure".

At the same time, he pointed out that "homes have already been destroyed, and thousands have been forced to flee the area again".

"Their only choice is to go to the ever-shrinking areas of Gaza where hundreds of thousands are being forced to gather, rendering difficult any attempt to deliver humanitarian assistance," he said, stressing that "even these areas are not safe".

"I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime, and in certain circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity."

Turk stressed that "Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure food, medical and other supplies are provided for the population".

"And instead of launching round upon round of new military attacks, there must be an immediate end to the killings, destruction and the wide scale violations of international law," he insisted.

"More and more countries are joining the calls to shake us out of this nightmare."