Kenyatta honoured for championing global pandemic treaty

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 15, 2025
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at a burial in Gatundu South, Kiambu on January 17, 2025. [John Muchucha, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been honoured by the World Health Organization (WHO) for his pivotal role in championing the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

Kenyatta was recognised during a high-level ceremony held on July 10, 2025, at WHO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, The World Together, in recognition of your role in championing and advocating for the WHO Pandemic Agreement that was adopted by the seventy-eighth World Health Assembly,” the recognition reads.

The honour highlights not only his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic but also his broader advocacy for stronger African health systems, vaccine equity, and improved continental preparedness for future public health emergencies.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus paid tribute to him and others who demonstrated an unwavering commitment to multilateral cooperation in public health.

“The adoption by the World Health Assembly of the Pandemic Agreement was a historic moment in global health. But we would not have reached that moment without sustained political advocacy from the highest levels,” said Dr. Tedros.

Kenyatta’s recognition by WHO adds to his growing profile as a continental statesman, particularly on matters of peacebuilding and international cooperation.

Since leaving office, he has served in various diplomatic capacities, including as AU Special Envoy and mediator in regional conflicts, while continuing to advocate for equitable development across Africa.

Others honoured include 24 nations, among them France, Germany, Indonesia, Rwanda, Senegal, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the Republic of Korea, for their instrumental roles in supporting the treaty’s development and adoption.

The ceremony brought together global health leaders, diplomats, and government representatives, underscoring the collaborative spirit behind the treaty.

The agreement marks a turning point in global health governance, with its core pillars being equity, coordination, transparency, and shared responsibility.

