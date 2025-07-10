×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

UK, France to enable 'co-ordinated' nuclear deterrent

By AFP | Jul. 10, 2025
Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey (C) and his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu (2R). [AFP]

The UK and France will declare that the two nations' nuclear deterrents, while independent, can be co-ordinated and that they will jointly respond to any "extreme threat to Europe," both countries said Wednesday.

The declaration, to be signed Thursday, will state that the respective deterrents of both countries remain under national control "but can be co-ordinated, and that there is no extreme threat to Europe that would not prompt a response by both nations," the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the French presidency said in an overnight statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron will sign the agreement Thursday as he wraps up his three-day state visit to the UK with a bilateral summit, where the allies will "reboot" defence ties with a focus on joint missile development and nuclear co-operation.

France's leader and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-host the London summit, with the two sides also expected to discuss maintaining support for Ukraine and curbing undocumented cross-Channel immigration.

Ahead of the gathering, which follows two days of varied events spanning pomp and politics, trade and culture, France and Britain announced their "defence relationship" will be "refreshed".

It will see London and Paris order more Storm Shadow cruise missiles -- long-range, air-launched weapons jointly developed by the two countries and called SCALP by the French -- while stepping up work on a replacement system.

The missiles have been shipped to Ukraine in significant numbers in recent years to help Kyiv in its war with Russia.

The new partnerships herald a new "Entente Industrielle" making "defence an engine for growth", said the MoD.

"As close partners and NATO allies, the UK and France have a deep history of defence collaboration and today's agreements take our partnership to the next level," Starmer said in the statement.

Starmer and Macron will also on Thursday dial into a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine, a group of countries backing the embattled nation.

 

Related Topics

Nuclear Detterent UK And France France's President Emmanuel Macron Nato Allies
.

Latest Stories

Concern over low HIV treatment uptake among children
Concern over low HIV treatment uptake among children
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
14 mins ago
State shuts sugar millers in Western amid cane shortage
Western
By Denis Omondi
15 mins ago
Luis Enrique eyes more history for PSG after reaching Club World Cup final
World
By AFP
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

William Ruto: Father who goes missing when needed most
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
William Ruto: Father who goes missing when needed most
Kitengela health workers relive horror of hospital attack
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Kitengela health workers relive horror of hospital attack
Supreme Court vs Sharia? Muslims split on inheritance for children born out of wedlock
By Ishaq Jumbe 6 hrs ago
Supreme Court vs Sharia? Muslims split on inheritance for children born out of wedlock
Kenya, Tanzania border flagged as oil spill hotspot in new study
By Patrick Beja 6 hrs ago
Kenya, Tanzania border flagged as oil spill hotspot in new study
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved