Israel begins flying home citizens stranded abroad by Iran conflict

By AFP | Jun. 18, 2025

Israeli air defence systems activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on June 18, 2025. [AFP]

A first aircraft bringing home Israelis stranded abroad by flight cancellations resulting from the conflict with Iran landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, the airport's authority said.

"Just a short while ago, the first flight of Operation Safe Return landed at Ben Gurion Airport," a statement said, adding that the flight had been operated by national carrier El Al and brought Israelis home from Larnaca in Cyprus.

Transport Minister Miri Regev said Tuesday that between 100,000 and 150,000 Israelis were stuck abroad, as Israel and Iran traded deadly fire in their most intense confrontation ever.

The ministry said all of Israel's commercial aircraft had been sent abroad to avoid them during the air war with Iran.

After suspending flights last week, El Al said it was "preparing rescue flights" starting Wednesday with planes departing from Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris.

The low-cost Israeli airline Arkia also announced special flights this week to repatriate Israelis.

A statement from the airport’s authority said Wednesday that the return operation "is being managed in stages based on the level of risk and current security assessments, with a strong emphasis on the safety of passengers, aircrews and aircraft".

It urged the public not to go to Ben Gurion Airport to greet arriving passengers or order taxis to pick them up from the airport due to "the current security situation".

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise air campaign against Iran on Friday.

Israel says the offensive is aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapons capability -- an ambition Tehran denies.

Iran said early Wednesday it fired hypersonic missiles at Israel in its latest retaliatory salvo.

.

FIDA sues JSC, Attorney General in row over Supreme Court judges
How Kisumu's female coffin makers are defying gender stereotypes
Why Kenya has few micro insurers
Is Ruto being held captive by allies in government?
How police have turned cells into death traps for leaders' 'enemies'
