×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download
The Standard

Pope Leo XIV to revive papal holidays at summer palace

By AFP | Jun. 17, 2025
 Catholic faithful attend a mass held at Rate Field, home to the Chicago White Sox, to celebrate the election of Pope Leo XIV on June 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. [AFP]

Pope Leo XIV will holiday twice at the papal palace in Castel Gandolfo near Rome this summer, reviving a tradition abandoned by his predecessor Francis, the Vatican said Tuesday.

The US pope, elected on May 8, will stay at the villa some 25 kilometres (15 miles) southeast of the Italian capital for a "period of rest" between July 6 and 20, the papal household said in a statement.

Leo will celebrate mass during his stay and recite the weekly Angelus prayer there on July 13 and 20.

He will return to Castel Gandolfo on August 15 to celebrate a religious festival, before coming back to the Vatican on August 17.

The hilltop palace, with its view over Lake Albano, has been owned by the Holy See since 1596 and has long been a summer favourite with popes hoping to escape the heat of the capital.

It has expanded over the centuries to now sprawl over 55 hectares (135 acres), which include an organic farm housing cows, free-range hens, cockerels and bees.

Francis visited a few times during his 12-year papacy but never stayed, instead transforming the private apartments into a museum in 2016.

His absence was not exceptional -- of the 33 popes who could have stayed there only around half have done so.

But Francis's predecessor, Benedict XVI, enjoyed many summers there, and even went to the palace for a while after he resigned in 2013.

Related Topics

Pope Leo XIV Papal Palace Pope Leo Holiday The Vatican
.

Latest Stories

Good Vs Evil
Good Vs Evil
Cartoons
By Harry
13 mins ago
Jerusha Muthoni: 'I'm not a government project'
National
By Beatrice Makokha
19 mins ago
Black Ants: Sudan's war leaves homes looted, lives shattered
Africa
By Kevin Tunoi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rotten at the top: Inside the deadly secrets of Central Police Station
By Francis Ontomwa 11 hrs ago
Rotten at the top: Inside the deadly secrets of Central Police Station
Gachagua credits survival to State insider network
By Irene Githinji 11 hrs ago
Gachagua credits survival to State insider network
How 'Standard' covered the Ojwang' murder
By Jacinta Mutura 11 hrs ago
How 'Standard' covered the Ojwang' murder
Who benefits from CBK's low lending rates?
By Graham Kajilwa 11 hrs ago
Who benefits from CBK's low lending rates?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved