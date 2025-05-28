International mediation body offers 'faster, cheaper' path to justice

Dr James DING, JP, Law Officer (International Law), at the Hong Kong Department of Justice during the press conference in Hongkong on Wednesday. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

A new China-backed global mediation body set to launch this week in Hong Kong will provide a swifter and more cost-effective route to resolving international disputes, a top legal expert said, as countries seek alternatives to lengthy and expensive litigation.

The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) which will be formally established with the signing of its founding convention on Friday, aims to address growing frustrations with traditional arbitration and court proceedings, said Dr James Ding a senior Hong Kong justice official and international law expert.

“It is historical and very important,” Ding, a Law Officer (International Law) at Hong Kong’s Department of Justice, told reporters on Wednesday. “We have international litigation, we have arbitration—now we have mediation.”

Ding said mediation offers a “win-win”solution compared to adversarial litigation or arbitration, which can strain diplomatic relations and drag on for years.

“Over the past few years, existing mechanisms have been “too costly and too slow,” he said. “Mediation will address these challenges.”

Unlike binding court rulings, mediation is a voluntary process where neutral facilitators help conflicting parties reach a mutually acceptable agreement. If talks fail, states can still pursue arbitration or litigation.

“That’s the beauty of mediation—unlike litigation, which has no appeal mechanism,” Ding said. “It maintains harmony, whereas arbitration and litigation can wreck relationships.”

The initiative has drawn interest from about 60 countries across Africa, Asia, and beyond, Ding said, though he did not name specific nations. Kenya and other African states, which have faced complex maritime and investment disputes, are among those monitoring the body’s launch.

China has been a key driver of the project, hosting negotiations since 2023 and offering to provide IOMed’s Hong Kong headquarters free of charge. Member states will contribute fees to fund operations.

Ding rejected suggestions that IOMed would be a Chinese-dominated institution, calling it a “global public good” akin to other UN-style bodies.

“It’s like when someone invents something, but it’s used by the world,” he said. “This is led by China, but it’s for everyone.”

Hong Kong, a global financial hub with a common law system was chosen as the base due to its strong reputation in arbitration and mediation. The city ranks second globally for arbitration services, after Singapore and London according to industry surveys.

“The mediators will be neutral, representative, and inclusive, Ding said, adding that fee structures are still being finalized but will be more affordable than traditional legal routes.

The body will handle state-to-state disputes, investor conflicts, and international commercial cases offering a pathway to resolve trade wars such as the ongoing tariff wars if both parties agree, Ding explained.

The launch comes as institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and International Court of Justice face criticism for bureaucratic delays. Ding said IOMed complements—rather than replaces—existing systems.

“We’ve been talking about UN reform for many years,” he said. “This provides one more, better option.”

With mediation gaining traction globally—even the World Bank has revised its rules—Ding expressed confidence that IOMed would help resolve lengthy disputes.

“I am very optimistic,” he said. “The trend of mediation is rising.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to attend Friday’s signing ceremony, underscoring Beijing’s support. For Hong Kong, hosting IOMed’s headquarters marks a milestone in its post-pandemic reinvention as a neutral dispute resolution hub.

“The world is rediscovering Hong Kong’s unique charm,” Ding said. “This is a significant step.”